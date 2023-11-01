Aurora imam: ‘Jews are monkey’

DENVER — MEMRI, the Middle East Media Research Institute, which translates Arabic and other language videos into English, last week published a video of a Colorado imam preaching anti-Semitism to a group of youngsters.

MEMRI identified the imam as Umar Mitchell of Masjid Umar Ibn Al-Khattab, which is part of the Colorado Muslims Community Center in Aurora.

Although Mitchell is not clearly visible in the video, he confirmed on X that he was the preacher, writing, “This was my lecture and everything I stated can be referenced in the Bible and Torah.”

In the video, posted on X on Oct. 25, the imam repeats classical anti-Semitic tropes, including that Allah turned Jews into monkeys and that Jews killed Jesus.

He is also seen goading the children to answer “No” to his prompt of whether Jews should be trusted.

Local Jewish community leaders responded after being alerted by many community members, including the IJN, of the video.

Said Scott Levin, ADL Mountain States regional director:

“If we are ever going to have peace between our peoples, we must have respect for one another. Knowing that someone entrusted to be a religious leader is teaching dehumanizing, anti-Semitic tropes to the youngest and most impressionable people in our society is hurtful and alarming.”

Since the Hamas massacre of Israeli civilians on Oct. 7, ADL has recorded a significant spike in anti-Semitic incidents across the US and locally.

The ADL says that preliminary data from its ADL Center on Extremism indicates a 388% increase in reports of harassment, vandalism and assault over the same period last year.

ADL Mountain States estimates incidents are nearly triple what they received at this time last year.

“The JCRC is horrified to see racism and hatred being taught to children in any religious institution, particularly one right here in Colorado,” said Dan Leshem, JCRC director, in a statement jointly released by ADL Mountain States, JCRC and Rocky Mountain Rabbis and Cantors.

“There is no place for the ugly ancient language of hate in our modern world.

“We are your neighbors and friends, and we ask that you treat us with the same respect and care as you would give to any other members of the community.

“We call on all clergy to help our communities come together in these difficult and tragic times rather than pull us apart.”

Said Rabbi Emily Hyatt, president of RMRC, “As clergy, we each hold enormous responsibility — to create community, to build bridges, and to teach our children how to build a better world in each generation.

“We ask that our neighbors do the same, and help us to foster communication, collaboration and peace amongst all people or all religions.”

The MEMRI video was part of its “Sermons by Imams in the West” project, which flags publicly available rhetoric to a broad audience.

