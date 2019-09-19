IJN
Search
LOG IN
Thursday, September 19, 2019 -
Print Edition
Home News National Arson in Duluth

Arson in Duluth

JTASep 19, 2019National, News0

Like

The burned down Adas Israel Congregation in Duluth, Minn., Sept. 9, 2019. (Duluth News Tribune Screenshot)

DULUTH — The homeless man charged with setting fire to a historic synagogue in northern Minnesota told police he tried to spit on the blaze to put it out but walked away when he was unsuccessful.

Police said Matthew James Amiot, 36, admitted to starting the fire at the Adas Israel Synagogue in Duluth, the Star-Tribune reported. He was sheltering in an alcove between the building and its sukkah.

Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken said at a news conference Sunday, Sept. 15, that there is no evidence that the arson was a bias or hate crime, but added that “This may change as this investigation progresses.”

He used a lighter to set fire to what the criminal complaint said was “a variety of combustible materials” early on the morning of Sept. 9 outside the synagogue. Two minutes later he is seen on surveillance video walking away from the building.

Amiot, who was arrested Sept. 13 and jailed on suspicion of first-degree arson, was officially charged during a hearing St. Louis County District Court on Monday with one felony count of negligent fires and a gross misdemeanor count of negligent fires resulting in a human being injured.

A firefighter identified as Ben Gasner was hit by falling debris and knocked unconscious during efforts to put out the blaze.

Amiot’s bail was set at $20,000.

The nearly 120-year-old synagogue was deemed a total loss, with damage to property estimated to be at least $117,000 for the structure and at least $250,000 for religious items, according to the newspaper.

Amiot faces a maximum of three years in prison for the felony charge and a year in jail for the misdemeanor charge.

Previous PostToo close to call
JTA

Related articles

Boris Johnson: ‘Shofar so good’

JTASep 19, 2019

Incident at Cherry Creek High

Chris LeppekSep 19, 2019

Too close to call

Marcy Oster, JTASep 19, 2019

Leave a Reply

Rosh Hashanah Greetings Time

Community Calendar
Sep
19
Thu
6:00 pm Human Trafficking (Salt Lake)
Human Trafficking (Salt Lake)
Sep 19 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Panel discussion on human trafficking, including in Utah. At Salt Lake JCC.
7:00 pm Ladies Night Out (WCRJ)
Ladies Night Out (WCRJ)
Sep 19 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
Rosh Hashanah themed ladies night out hosted by Western Center for Russian Jewry, with round challah baking, apple and honey martinis and dessert demonstraiton.
7:00 pm Pre-High Holiday Shiur (BMH-BJ)
Pre-High Holiday Shiur (BMH-BJ)
Sep 19 @ 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Pre-High Holiday shiur with Rabbi Yaakov Chaitovksy, ‘Lessons in Forgiveness: Don’t Listen to Your Therapist!’. At BMH-BJ.
7:00 pm Torah Trope (Boulder)
Torah Trope (Boulder)
Sep 19 @ 7:00 pm – 8:15 pm
Ten-session class hosted by Har HaShem learning the melodies to which the Torah is chanted. Led by Sara-Jane Cohen. Held at a private home.
7:30 pm Jewish Women’s Circle (Stapleton)
Jewish Women’s Circle (Stapleton)
Sep 19 @ 7:30 pm – 9:00 pm
Jewish Women’s Circle hosted by Chabad of Stapleton, with crafts, learning and refreshments. In September focusing on the High Holidays. At Haykin Family Cidery.
Sep
20
Fri
5:00 pm Rhythm ‘N’ Ruach Tot Shabbat (BM...
Rhythm ‘N’ Ruach Tot Shabbat (BM...
Sep 20 @ 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Interactive child-friendly Kabbalat Shabbat full of song. Led by Rabbi Chaitovsky and Debbie Foster. At BMH-BJ.
6:30 pm Sulam Shabbat (Rodef)
Sulam Shabbat (Rodef)
Sep 20 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Special Shabbat at Rodef Shalom focusing on spiritual practice and community building. With dairy/parve potluck dinner.
Sep
21
Sat
9:00 am Young Family Shabbat Experience ...
Young Family Shabbat Experience ...
Sep 21 @ 9:00 am – 10:00 am
Temple Emanuel’s family oriented Shabbat morning service, for families with kids ages 1-6. With breakfast and services.
10:45 am Shir Shabbat Family Service (Rodef)
Shir Shabbat Family Service (Rodef)
Sep 21 @ 10:45 am – 12:00 pm
Musical family service at Rodef Shalom, with a mix of prayer, learning and song. For kids 0-5.
1:00 pm Mishkan of the Heart (Albuquerque)
Mishkan of the Heart (Albuquerque)
Sep 21 @ 1:00 pm – 2:45 pm
Monthly Mishkan of the Heart class with Rabbi Deborah Brin. June topic is “Blessings: Giving and Receiving”. At Nahalat Shalom in Albuquerque. Further upcoming dates/themes are: Aug. 17: ‘Blessings: Historical Trauma: Coping with the Reverberations’[...]

Rocky Mountain Jew

IJN Columnists