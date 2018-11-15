Arlene Leavitt, a native and lifelong Denverite, passed away Oct. 29, 2018, in Denver. Rabbi Yaakov Chaitovsky officiated at the Nov. 4 graveside service at Mt. Nebo Cemetery. Feldman Mortuary made the arrangements.

Mrs. Leavitt was born Oct. 18, 1931, in Denver to the late James and Tillie Kessler.

A graduate of North Denver High School, she attended DU.

She married Stanley H. Leavitt on Aug. 31, 1952 and devoted herself to her family.

Mrs. Leavitt is survived by her husband Stanley H. Leavitt; children Karen (the late Mark) Newstat, Linda (the late Ronald) Kuyper and Sheri (Rick) Bishop; grandson Brett Kuyper; and sister-in-law Shirley Friedland.

Donations may be made to the American Heart Association or American Cancer Society.

