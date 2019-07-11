IJN
Search
LOG IN
Friday, July 12, 2019 -
Print Edition
Home Opinion Blogs ‘Antiques Roadshow’ — the Mainz episode

‘Antiques Roadshow’ — the Mainz episode

Rocky Mountain JewJul 11, 2019Blogs, Opinion, Rocky Mountain Jew0

Like
Martinus Library Judaica

Judaica scrolls on the shelves of Martinus Library in Mainz.

Hidden treasures. Television shows like ‘Antiques Roadshow’ are popular because we’d all like to think that among the bric-a-brac in our basements may be hidden a gem. And every once in a while there is one. After all, ‘Antiques Roadshow’ wouldn’t be fun to watch if every item turned out to be worthless.

Then there are the cases where a building knowingly holds valuable items, but people don’t recognize just how valuable — or special — these items are.

That was the case at the Martinus Library in Mainz, Germany, as Marcy Oster recently reported for JTA. It took an Israeli doctoral candidate visiting there to identity the rarity of three centuries-old scrolls the library had just sitting on its shelves.Leor Jacobi, a doctoral candidate in Jewish art at Israel’s Bar-Ilan University, visited Mainz in March. He was there as a guest of the Johannes Gutenberg University to study the particular Mainz version of the Yom Kippur prayer book.

While at the Martinus Library, he viewed its collection of Judaica — and then library director Helmut Hinkel brought out three scrolls that were never catalogued and asked Jacobi to tell him what they were.

Jacobi determined that two of the scrolls were Ashkenazi versions of the Book of Esther that were at least 200 years old. The third was the beginning of a Samaritan Torah scroll, including the chapters of Genesis and Noah.

Like any good ‘Antiques Roadshow’ episode, there needs to be a good origin story.

In the Mainz case, it was that the scrolls had been purchased from a souvenir dealer for about $25 by Nikolaus Adler, a Catholic priest in Mainz who died in 1970, while he was on a visit to Israel in the 1960s. Adler said they had been sitting on a shelf in his former library office in the library for 50 years.

Jacobi wrote a one-page summary about each of the scrolls for the library, so that future visitors would understand their meaning.

Not long after he returned to Israel, Jacobi got a call from Hinkel asking if he would like to help the Mainz library give the scrolls to a library in Israel. Jacobi arranged for the scrolls to be housed at the National Library of Israel.

The episode’s final twist (the best episodes always have one): When Jacobi was back in Germany to accept the scrolls, he was handed a fourth scroll, which had been discovered behind some of the books on that same dusty shelf. And this one was a bit rarer: a Song of Songs scroll.

Rocky Mountain Jew

Related articles

Jewish Family Service today

Hillel GoldbergJul 11, 2019

How Jewish are open borders?

Jonathan TobinJul 11, 2019

The Ethiopian struggle in Israel

Tehilla R. GoldbergJul 11, 2019

Leave a Reply

Order Your 105th!

Community Calendar
Jul
13
Sat
9:30 am Interfaith Book Club: ‘Sarah Lau...
Interfaith Book Club: ‘Sarah Lau...
Jul 13 @ 9:30 am – 10:30 am
Monthly interfaith book study at Beth Evergreen with Rabbi Jamie Arnold and Tara Saltzman. Discussing ‘Sarah Laughed: Modern Lessons from the Wisdom & Stories of Biblical Women’ by Vanessa L. Ochs. (Jan. 26 session rescheduled[...]
10:00 am Shabbat Tisch (Micah)
Shabbat Tisch (Micah)
Jul 13 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am
Bagels, coffee, singing and parsha discussion at Temple Micah.
7:00 pm Havdalah & Adult Ed (Frisco)
Havdalah & Adult Ed (Frisco)
Jul 13 @ 7:00 pm
Havdalah and Adult Ed session with Rabbi Ruthie Gelfarb, discussing global Jewish leadership. At North Pond Park in Silverthorne.
Jul
14
Sun
all-day Mitzvah Day (Frisco)
Mitzvah Day (Frisco)
Jul 14 all-day
Synagogue of the Summit annual Mitzvah Day, with volunteer opportunities throughout Summit County in Breckenridge, Frisco, Dillon and Silverthorne.
9:30 am Bagels & Jazz (Albuquerque)
Bagels & Jazz (Albuquerque)
Jul 14 @ 9:30 am – 11:00 am
Monthly live jazz concert at Albuquerque JCC, with bagels. April 14, Michael Anthony/Mickey Patten Duo May 5, Wayne Wesley Johnson June 16, Tracey Whitney Duo July 14, Marietta Benevento Duo
10:45 am Kabbalah & Jewish History
Kabbalah & Jewish History
Jul 14 @ 10:45 am – 11:45 am
Series with Cantor Marty Goldstein exploring the basics of Kabbalah and its impact on Jewish history. At BMH-BJ.
2:00 pm ABQ Jewish Film Fest: ‘Theodore ...
ABQ Jewish Film Fest: ‘Theodore ...
Jul 14 @ 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Portraits of two beloved icons — Sholom Aleichem and Theodore Bikel — are woven together in this enchanting new documentary. Part of ABQ Jewish Film Fest. At JCC Albuquerque.
3:00 pm Author Talk: Nahum Ward-Lev (Alb...
Author Talk: Nahum Ward-Lev (Alb...
Jul 14 @ 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Nahum Ward-Lev signs and discusses his new book ‘The Liberating Path of the Hebrew Prophets’. At Bookworks in Albuquerque.
7:00 pm Movies on Monaco (BMH-BJ)
Movies on Monaco (BMH-BJ)
Jul 14 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Summertime contemporary Israel film series at BMH-BJ. Dates/films: June 30: ‘Footnote’ July 14: ‘Women’s Balcony’ Aug. 25: TBD
Jul
15
Mon
6:00 pm Film Screening: ‘Ben-Gurion, Epi...
Film Screening: ‘Ben-Gurion, Epi...
Jul 15 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Chabad Aspen screens ‘Ben-Gurion, Epilogue,’ a documentary about the later stages of Ben-Gurion’s life, told through his own words.

IJN Columnists