Annette W. Hyatt, formerly of St. Louis and the national buyer for the upscale Helen Wolf clothing store, passed away June 8, 2019, in Denver. Rabbi Bernard Gerson officiated at the June 11 graveside service at Emanuel Cemetery. Feldman Mortuary made the arrangements.

Mrs. Hyatt was born March 15, 1924, in St. Louis, Mo.

She married John Hyatt on July 22, 1948.

The couple resided in St. Louis for many years and later moved to Tucson, Ariz. They came to Denver 11 years ago.

Mr. Hyatt passed away in May, 2008.

Mrs. Hyatt’s home in St. Louis was the go-to place for neighborhood kids who still remember her warmth, laughter, stylishness, genuine personal interest and delicious food.

Annette Hyatt is survived by her sons Judge Robert (the late Sheila) Hyatt and Richard (Teresa) Hyatt; sister Leatrice (Bernard) Salky; grandchildren Dan (Mandy) Hyatt, Rabbi Emily Hyatt, Joshua Hyatt and Christopher Hyatt; and great-grandchildren Hannah, Mason and Neil.

Contributions may be made to The Denver Hospice.

