Friday, February 24, 2017 -
How did American newspapers report the Holocaust?

Andrea JacobsFeb 23, 2017L'Chaim (Spring), Special Sections0

What did Americans know about the Holocaust while it was happening? “History Unfolded: US Newspapers and the Holocaust,” a national project of the US Holocaust Memorial Museum, is attempting to answer this perplexing question. Approximately 4,200 US citizen historians (the numbers increase daily) are currently researching newspaper coverage of the Holocaust in their cities for […]
Andrea Jacobs

IJN Senior Writer | andrea@ijn.com

The bimah of Gibraltar's Flemish synagogue. (Wikimedia)

Shabbat in Gibraltar

Shana GoldbergFeb 23, 2017

The city of Nablus, pictured in 2014 (Basel Quzeih/Wikimedia)

The latest and greatest from Nablus

Rocky Mountain JewFeb 23, 2017

Russian Revolution and the Jews

Larry DomnitchFeb 23, 2017

Community Calendar
Feb
24
Fri
5:30 pm Family Friday Shabbat (Boulder)
Feb 24 @ 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm
Child-friendly Kabbalat Shabbat service led by Rabbi Marc Soloway with music, story and prayer. Followed by a vegetarian Shabbat dinner. At Bonai Shalom.
5:30 pm Shabbat Dinner & Drash (BMH-BJ)
Feb 24 @ 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm
Family-friendly Shabbat dinners, with davening and d’rash from Rabbi Chaitovsky on ‘Shekels, Battles, Cows and Calendars: A Roadmap to Freedom’. At BMH-BJ.
6:00 pm Communal Shabbat Dinner (Vail)
Feb 24 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Communal Shabbat dinner with Chabad of Vail at the new Chabad Jewish Center.
6:00 pm Jewish Explorers Purim Shabbat
Feb 24 @ 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
CAJE Jewish Explorers celebrates a Purim-themed Shabbat dinner at Central Park Rec Center in Stapleton.
6:30 pm Kirtan Shabbat (B’nai Havurah)
Feb 24 @ 6:30 pm – 7:45 pm
Fourth Friday Kabbalat Shabbat service at B’nai Havurah, in February with call-and-response Kirtan chanting.
7:00 pm MoHo Shabbat
Feb 24 @ 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Moishe House monthly communal Shabbat, serving a traditional Shabbat meal.
7:00 pm Musical Shabbat (Ft. Collins)
Feb 24 @ 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Monthly musical Shabbat at Har Shalom in Ft. Collins; in February with the classic sounds of rock n’ roll.
7:30 pm Shabbat Rocks (Colo. Spgs.)
Feb 24 @ 7:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Reform musical Kabbalat Shabbat at Temple Shalom in Colorado Springs, with song and dance.
Feb
25
Sat
10:00 am Shabbat Tisch (Micah)
Feb 25 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am
Bagels, coffee, singing and parsha discussion at Temple Micah.
11:00 am Mountain Minyan (Snowmass)
Feb 25 @ 11:00 am – 12:00 pm
Ski in/ski out special Shabbat morning service hosted by Aspen Jewish Congregation. Meeting at 11 a.m. at Elk Camp Lodge in Snowmass.

Rocky Mountain Jew

IJN Columnists




Subscribe to the IJN