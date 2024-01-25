Amalek — misquote at the International Court of Justice

JERUSALEM — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected claims that his comments invoking Amalek, an enemy people of the ancient Israelites, suggested genocidal intent in Israel’s war on Hamas.

South Africa quoted Netanyahu and other Israelis officials in charging Israel with genocide at the International Court of Justice this month.

South Africa singled out Netanyahu for his statement as Israel prepared its ground invasion on Oct. 23.

“The Prime Minister invoked the Biblical story of the total destruction of Amalek by the Israelites, stating: ‘You must remember what Amalek has done to you, says our Holy Bible. And we do remember,’” the charging document said.

Netanyahu’s quote is from Deuteronomy, but the total destruction of Amalek is recorded centuries later, in Samuel.

Netanyahu’s quote is about an obligation to remember what Amalek did, not what was done to Amalek. South Africa quotes I Samuel 15, in which King Saul is instructed to “spare no one” in attacking Amalek. Netanyahu did not quote that.

Netanyahu’s office said on Jan. 16 that South Africa’s charge was one of many “absurdities” aired at initial hearings at the International Court of Justice at The Hague.

“This false and preposterous charge reflects a deep historical ignorance,” it said.

“The Amalekites mercilessly attacked the Children of Israel after the Exodus from Egypt. The comparison to Amalek has been used throughout the ages to designate those who seek to eradicate the Jewish people, most recently the Nazis.”

The phrase “Remember what Amalek has done to you” appears at Israel’s Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial and museum and is inscribed on a memorial to Dutch Jews murdered during the Holocaust at The Hague, where the court sits.

“Obviously neither reference is an incitement to genocide of the German people,” the Netanyahu statement said.

Malcolm Shaw, the British barrister who leads the team defending Israel at The Hague, noted during testimony earlier this month that Netanyahu makes clear in the fuller quotation that he is identifying Amalek with Hamas, not with Palestinians generally.

“We are now entering the second phase of the war, which its objectives are clear: destruction of the military and govern- mental capabilities of Hamas and the return of the hostages back home,” Netanyahu said.

“In the last couple of days, I have met with our soldiers in the bases, in the field, in the north and in the south. Remember what Amalek has done to you. We remember, and we are fighting.”

Shaw said other quotes in the document were made by Israeli officials who had no role in deciding how the war was conducted.

The South African charging document also misattributed the source of Netanyahu’s quote, inaccurately suggesting he was referring to I Samuel 15. Netanyahu, however, did not quote that passage. What he said, “Remember what Amalek has done to you” is from Deuteronomy 25. It refers to how G-d saved the Israelites from the peril posed by the Amalekites in the desert. It is recited annually in synagogues around the world before Purim. It is one of the bases of the Jewish penchant to remember. The passage reads:

“Remember what Amalek did to you on your journey, after you left Egypt, how, undeterred by fear of G-d, he surprised you on the march, when you were famished and weary, and cut down all the stragglers in your rear.

“Therefore, when your G-d grants you safety from all your enemies around you, in the land that your G-d is giving you as a hereditary portion, you shall blot out the memory of Amalek from under heaven. Do not forget!”

The phrase has repeatedly been used since the Holocaust as a call to bear witness.

Yad Vashem features the phrase on a banner, and its archives include letters between European Jews during the Holocaust in which they plead with one another to bear witness should they survive.