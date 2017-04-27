IJN
Search
LOG IN
Friday, April 28, 2017 -
Print Edition
Home Obituaries Alice Strauss Levin

Alice Strauss Levin

IJN StaffApr 27, 2017Obituaries0

Like

Alice Strauss Levin, an engineering draftsman for NASA in the 1960s , passed away April 21, 2017, in Lakewood. Rabbi Evette Lutman of B’nai Chaim officiated at the shiva service, held at the home of daughter Lissa Levin and son-in-law Dan Taubman.

Alice was born Aug. 25, 1923, in Chicago, Ill., to Gertrude Warshawer of Pennsylvania and Edward Strauss, who was born in Germany.

After completing her associate’s degree in Chicago, Alice became an engineering draftsman.

She worked for the US government in Panama for one year with a team of women draftsmen.

When she returned to the US, she married William Levin in March, 1947. The couple settled in Houston, Texas, and New Orleans, where they raised two sons and a daughter.

Alice returned to Houston in the 1960s and worked as an engineering draftsman, first drawing schematics for AT&T at NASA and later formulating designs at Fleur Engineering.

She liked to say her schematics were still on the moon because the NASA astronauts left them behind when they returned to Earth.

Her husband passed away in 1977.

Alice spent nearly 35 years traveling in Europe and America before coming to Denver in 2014.

Alice Strauss Levin is survived by her daughter Lissa Levin and son-in-law Daniel Taubman of Lakewood; sister Eleanor Morris of Austin, Texas; nine grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Both her sons died in 2016: Bill on Feb. 27, and Larry on Nov. 17.

Contributions may be made to B’nai Havurah.

Copyright © by the Intermountain Jewish News

Previous PostLaura Stein-Leavitt
IJN Staff

Related articles

Laura Stein-Leavitt

IJN StaffApr 27, 2017

Jack Bernstein

IJN StaffApr 27, 2017

Shelley Pesner

IJN StaffApr 27, 2017

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Community Calendar
Apr
27
Thu
12:00 pm Scholar-in-Residence Rabbi David...
Scholar-in-Residence Rabbi David...
Apr 27 @ 12:00 pm – Apr 29 @ 12:00 pm
Annual scholar-in-residence weekend at Beth Evergreen with author Rabbi David Jaffe. Events include: Thursday, 4/27, noon, potluck lunch and discussion Friday night, 4/28, 6pm, community dinner, James Taylor Kabbalat Shabbat and discussion Shabbat morning, 4/29,[...]
Apr
28
Fri
5:30 pm Family Friday Shabbat (Boulder)
Family Friday Shabbat (Boulder)
Apr 28 @ 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm
Child-friendly Kabbalat Shabbat service led by Rabbi Marc Soloway with music, story and prayer. Followed by a vegetarian Shabbat dinner. At Bonai Shalom.
6:30 pm Reggae Shabbat (B’nai Havurah)
Reggae Shabbat (B’nai Havurah)
Apr 28 @ 6:30 pm – 7:45 pm
Fourth Friday Kabbalat Shabbat service at B’nai Havurah, in April with a reggae inspired service followed by communal dinner.
7:00 pm Holocaust Film Series – Greeley ...
Holocaust Film Series – Greeley ...
Apr 28 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Series of Holocaust related film screenings as part of Greeley Holocaust Memorial Observances. April 24, 7 p.m., First Congregational Church: ‘Surviving Skokie,’ about Denver Holocaust survivor Jack Adler and his son Eli April 25, 7[...]
Apr
29
Sat
9:00 am Torah Discussion & Breakfast (Bo...
Torah Discussion & Breakfast (Bo...
Apr 29 @ 9:00 am – 10:00 am
Bi-monthly discussion of the weekly Torah portion led by Rabbi Fred Greene, with a bagels & coffee breakfast. At Har HaShem, 3950 Baseline Road.
10:30 am Family PJ Shabbat (BMH-BJ)
Family PJ Shabbat (BMH-BJ)
Apr 29 @ 10:30 am – 12:00 pm
Special Family programme at BMH-BJ, with crafts, games, music and PJs. Held on the last Shabbat of every month
11:00 am Educators Workshop – Greeley Hol...
Educators Workshop – Greeley Hol...
Apr 29 @ 11:00 am – 1:00 pm
Mini-workshop introducing educators to the social, political and historical forces that shaped Nazism. At Centennial Branch Library.
6:30 pm Temple Sinai Annual Event
Temple Sinai Annual Event
Apr 29 @ 6:30 pm
Temple Sinai annual event, celebrating its 50th anniversary with theme ‘Once Upon a Time.’ Honoring founders Rabbi Ray and Rikki Zwerin; Howard & Donna Lutz; Chuck Schom; Abe Wagner.
7:00 pm Har HaShem Brotherhood Comedy Night
Har HaShem Brotherhood Comedy Night
Apr 29 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Har HaShem’s brotherhood hosts a comedy night with Vinnie Montez, Eric Henderson, Ron Ferguson and Rion Evans. At Nissi’s in Lafayette.
Apr
30
Sun
8:00 am Mitzvah Day (Emanuel)
Mitzvah Day (Emanuel)
Apr 30 @ 8:00 am – 1:00 pm
Annual Mitzvah Day hosted by Temple Emanuel, with a variety of volunteer opportunities. With BBQ at noon.

Rocky Mountain Jew

IJN Columnists




Subscribe to the IJN