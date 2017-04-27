Alice Strauss Levin, an engineering draftsman for NASA in the 1960s , passed away April 21, 2017, in Lakewood. Rabbi Evette Lutman of B’nai Chaim officiated at the shiva service, held at the home of daughter Lissa Levin and son-in-law Dan Taubman.

Alice was born Aug. 25, 1923, in Chicago, Ill., to Gertrude Warshawer of Pennsylvania and Edward Strauss, who was born in Germany.

After completing her associate’s degree in Chicago, Alice became an engineering draftsman.

She worked for the US government in Panama for one year with a team of women draftsmen.

When she returned to the US, she married William Levin in March, 1947. The couple settled in Houston, Texas, and New Orleans, where they raised two sons and a daughter.

Alice returned to Houston in the 1960s and worked as an engineering draftsman, first drawing schematics for AT&T at NASA and later formulating designs at Fleur Engineering.

She liked to say her schematics were still on the moon because the NASA astronauts left them behind when they returned to Earth.

Her husband passed away in 1977.

Alice spent nearly 35 years traveling in Europe and America before coming to Denver in 2014.

Alice Strauss Levin is survived by her daughter Lissa Levin and son-in-law Daniel Taubman of Lakewood; sister Eleanor Morris of Austin, Texas; nine grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Both her sons died in 2016: Bill on Feb. 27, and Larry on Nov. 17.

Contributions may be made to B’nai Havurah.

