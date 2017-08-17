IJN
Search
LOG IN
Thursday, August 17, 2017 -
Print Edition
Home Leisure Culture An adventure worthy of Curious George

An adventure worthy of Curious George

Gabe Friedman, JTAAug 17, 2017Culture, Leisure 1

Like
Margaret und H. A. Rey, pictured in their home city, Hamburg. (du Vinage/ullstein bild/Getty)

Margaret und H. A. Rey, pictured in their home city, Hamburg. (du Vinage/ullstein bild/Getty)

Curious George is beloved by millions of readers around the world. His adventures with the Man With the Yellow Hat impart important life lessons amidst silliness and mayhem.

But many people probably don’t know that the children’s book character was actually born during very dark times. His two Jewish creators, Margret and H.A. Rey, fled the Nazis in 1940.

The story of the couple’s daring escape is told in the documentary “Monkey Business: The Story of Curious George’s Creators,” which premiered online on Aug. 15, and will screen Dec. 1 at Chautauqua in Boulder.

Hans Augusto Rey and Margret Waldstein met in Hamburg in the 1920s. Margret, who had studied art at the influential Bauhaus school, left Germany for Brazil in 1935 to escape rising anti-Semitism.

Hans had been working in Rio de Janeiro as a bathtub salesman. The pair married that year and moved to Paris.

Hans worked as a cartoon illustrator for a newspaper, and Margret wrote copy. A French publisher was impressed with some of Hans’ animal drawings and suggested they work on a children’s book. Their first work was Raphael and the Nine Monkeys, and one of those monkeys would later become George.

By June, 1940, the situation in Paris looked grim as Hitler’s troops began to close in. The Reys didn’t own a car, so they decided to flee by bike. The only problem: They couldn’t find a bike anywhere, either.

Somehow, Hans did something that sounds like a plot point in a children’s fantasy book: He made two bikes that night using spare parts.

Before their escape, Margret rounded up all of their unpublished children’s book manuscripts, including one titled Fifi: The Adventures of a Monkey. The couple biked out of the city 48 hours before the Germans occupied Paris.

As if in return for being saved, the curious little monkey character helped save the Reys. When stopped at checkpoints, the couple brandished the manuscripts and illustrations to prove that they were not dangerous.

They eventually made their way to Lisbon, then back to Brazil, then to New York. Fifi became George, and in 1941, Houghton Mifflin published the first “Curious George” book. Since then over 75 million “Curious George” books have been sold and the series has been translated into 19 languages.

Previous PostOne dead, many injured, in Barcelona car ramming near kosher restaurant
Gabe Friedman, JTA

Related articles

Newsboy

Shana GoldbergAug 17, 2017

Michael Weinberg

IJN StaffAug 17, 2017

Paul Friedman

IJN StaffAug 17, 2017

One thought on “An adventure worthy of Curious George

Leave a Reply

Community Calendar
Aug
17
Thu
1:00 pm Kavod on the Road: CarFit
Kavod on the Road: CarFit
Aug 17 @ 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm
Kavod Senior Life visits BMH-BJ for a talk with Gary Murphy, CarFit coordinator for Colorado, on how to optimize the safety of your vehicle.
6:30 pm Couples Game Night (JOI)
Couples Game Night (JOI)
Aug 17 @ 6:30 pm – 9:00 pm
Game night hosted by JOI, for young couples. With refreshments. Held at a private home.
Aug
18
Fri
10:00 am Current Events
Current Events
Aug 18 @ 10:00 am – 11:30 am
Currents events discussion (and kibbitz!) faciliated by Susan Jacobs. Part of JFS at the JCC Senior Connections. Held at Loup JCC, Boardroom.
11:00 am Studying and Storying Torah (HEA)
Studying and Storying Torah (HEA)
Aug 18 @ 11:00 am – 11:50 pm
Weekly Torah study session led by storyteller Cherie Karo Schwartz, at HEA.
5:30 pm Shabbat in the Park (B’nai Chaim)
Shabbat in the Park (B’nai Chaim)
Aug 18 @ 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm
B’nai Chaim hosts Shabbat in the Park at Clement Park (Shelter 6) in Littleton. With picnic (non-dairy potluck sides), Kabbalat Shabbat service and oneg.
6:00 pm Musical Kabbalat Shabbat (Boulder)
Musical Kabbalat Shabbat (Boulder)
Aug 18 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Bonai Shalom’s musical Shabbat, followed by kiddush and vegetarian potluck dinner.
6:00 pm Shishi Israeli Shabbat
Shishi Israeli Shabbat
Aug 18 @ 6:00 pm – 8:30 pm
Israeli American Council hosts an Israeli-style Shabbat at Belleview Park in Englewood. With vegetarian potluck dinner, music and kids activities.
6:15 pm Nashira Shabbat
Nashira Shabbat
Aug 18 @ 6:15 pm – 8:15 pm
Soulful musical Kabbalat Shabbat service followed by communal dinner. In August with special guests ALIYAH, a teen girls’ Jewish singing group from Orange County. At HEA.
6:45 pm Shabbat Under the Stars (BMH-BJ)
Shabbat Under the Stars (BMH-BJ)
Aug 18 @ 6:45 pm – 9:00 pm
Special summertime outdoor Friday night services at BMH-BJ. Meeting the third Friday in June, July and August. With happy hour.
7:00 pm Summer Shabbat Worship (Emanuel)
Summer Shabbat Worship (Emanuel)
Aug 18 @ 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Summertime Friday night service and oneg at Temple Emanuel with special guests. Dates are: July 21: Tim Sparks in concert July 28: Campfire kumsitz Aug. 18: Sababa! in concert

Rocky Mountain Jew

IJN Columnists




Subscribe to the IJN