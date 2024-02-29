Right here, right now

<em>Mishenichnas Adar Marbim b’Simcha, with the onset of Adar comes in, joy surges” — such is the usual motif for the Jewish month of Adar, in which the often exuberant holiday of Purim is celebrated.

Is this a mandate? A suggestion? An observation? A theme? A hope?

We’ve already been through the month of Kislev — a month we associate with miracles.

Since Oct. 7, the contours of our Jewish calendar have meant that much more.

And also have disappointed, that much more.

The child-like miracle of rescue I dreamed of, didn’t come to pass.

Yet, here I am, without consciously meaning to, reconnecting with that energy of miraculous hope again, in the spirit of the Purim miracle when the decree of genocide against the Jews was cancelled.

Yet, Purim is also about the hidden versus the revealed. The experience of the concealment of Divine kindness.

Then there is also the theme of nahafoch hu, reversals from bad to good, a central theme of Purim and by extension of the whole month of Adar.

Surge in joy?

How do we articulate these words these days?

The only surge has been in funerals, in tragic losses of heroes sacrificing their lives in battle for us or sustaining devastating wounds, in limbo living of excruciating longing by families of hostages, in tormenting unresolved closure for families of the kidnapped.

So I have chosen to hold onto the hope inherent in the words “nahafoch hu.”

That this painful time can change on a dime, with reversal and relief. Perhaps even, as in the story of Purim, with diametrically opposite reversals of the horrors hanging over our collective nation’s head.

None of us can fully grasp the trauma Israel is currently accumulating and will be scarred by.

Because right now, to get through this unbelievably trying time, Israel and Israelis and on some level all of the Jewish people are functioning in a collective fight-or-flight.

I think of what all of the extraordinary soldiers will endure when the emergency mode of survival passes, when they will have the time and mental-emotional capacity to peel away all that they have experienced. Battle scars. Proximity to death. Split second choices.

Same for all the displaced, currently homeless families — and their children.

[dropcapWe[/dropcap] don’t know the impact of all that is transpiring now, but what is definite is that a new generation is being forged in this fire. A new cycle of generational trauma is molding each of us, depending on our proximity to the conflict.

A new generation is being seeded. A new post-Oct. 7 generation of soldiers, vastly different yet fighting shoulder to shoulder for Israel’s survival.

For them, hopefully, gone will be the quibbling, the in-fighting, the myopic niche focus only on their particular community’s needs, versus the broader view of the Jewish nation as a whole in the land of Israel.

In this post-Oct. 7 world, changes will need to be made. Difficult changes. Every sector will need to stand to be counted. No exceptions.

It’s hard to see it happening right now, but hopefully this tear-drenched soil will seed something new and different that will in time create a more cohesive society.

A new post-Oct. 7 kind of interconnected society lived with mutual care, mutual respect, understanding our interconnected destiny.

This is the stuff of hard work. It will take time. Years. And tears. To renew and rebuild.

Yet, right now, in Adar, I cannot help but still cling to the more innocent hope and expectation that somehow the longed for miracle, the likes of which the Jews experienced so long ago in Persia, will strike right here, right now, once again. That everything will fall into place, healing and joy, collapsing the concealment we are living through, infusing us with the relief of revealed miracles.

I hope that national joy will surge imminently and nahafoch hu reversals will manifest, renewing the Purim prism, as we now prepare for the peak of Purim to arrive.

Copyright © 2024 by the Intermountain Jewish News