IJN
Search
LOG IN
Wednesday, February 13, 2019 -
Print Edition
Home Opinion Blogs A third type of anti-Semitism

A third type of anti-Semitism

Rocky Mountain JewFeb 12, 2019Blogs, Opinion, Rocky Mountain Jew0

Like

For anyone who missed it, here’s how Sunday’s Rep. Ilhan Omar Twitterstorm went down.

There can be no misinterpretation here.

Tweet 1: Congress is pro-Israel because they’re bought off. (In case you’re not familiar with the slang, ‘Benjamins’ refers to $100 bills and the lyric quoted is from a Puff Daddy song.)

Tweet 2: Who is paying these Congresspeople? AIPAC!

We’re dealing with two tropes here. One, that Jews are the puppeteers behind governments (for earlier instances, see Protocols of the Elders of Zion, and the ‘Stab in the Back’ theory effectively utilized by Adolf Hitler). Two is a riff on on one: that Jews acquire this power and influence through financial means (for earlier examples, see any mention of the Rothschilds).

Between the musical notes and the exclamation mark one can almost hear glee in Rep. Omar’s responses. It’s disturbing that someone — no less an elected official serving on the House Foreign Relations committee — would relish in such casual anti-Semitism.

Mind you, this same person decrying lobbying — a right codified into the First Amendment — says that the anti-BDS law curtails freedom speech. Talk about true colors.

At JEWISHcolorado’s Choices event, Dr. Deborah Lipstadt discussed the importance of recognizing anti-Semitism on the right and left. She then mentioned a third type of anti-Semitism, which she called radical Islam. And then she just very briefly touched on the latent anti-Semitism that exists in the Muslim world. She mentioned Jewish schoolteachers in Sweden who don’t publicly share their faith with their Muslim students — most of whom are refugees from Arab countries — because of this latent anti-Semitism. These are not radicalized Muslims, they are Muslims who have been raised with anti-Jewish stereotypes. While not widely discussed, this type of anti-Semitism is very real, and extremely pervasive within its religious, cultural and national boundaries. It just happens not to be one manifested often in the United States, but here in Rep. Omar it appears we may have such a manifestation.

Will Rep. Omar’s tweets and the strong reaction to them — both in condemnation and support — open the door to a much-needed conversation about this third type of anti-Semitism?

Rocky Mountain Jew

Related articles

The Jewish Food Guide To…

Rocky Mountain JewFeb 07, 2019

48 Ways to Acquire the Torah: Way #39

Hillel GoldbergFeb 07, 2019

PT Barnum

Shana GoldbergFeb 07, 2019

Leave a Reply

Order Your 105th!

Community Calendar
Feb
13
Wed
5:30 pm Jewish Chamber Mixer
Jewish Chamber Mixer
Feb 13 @ 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm
Monthly networking happy hour hosted by the Denver Jewish Chamber of Commerce. In February with guest Brett Minzer of IT1, at 7100 East Hamilton Place.
5:30 pm Jewish Film Festival: ‘Above the...
Jewish Film Festival: ‘Above the...
Feb 13 @ 5:30 pm – 6:45 pm
Documentary recounting the dramatic escape of Jews from Nazi Europe to China. Part of Denver Jewish Film Festival. At Elaine Wolf Theater.
6:00 pm Jewish Women’s Circle (Santa Fe)
Jewish Women’s Circle (Santa Fe)
Feb 13 @ 6:00 pm
Monthly women’s event hosted by Chabad of Santa Fe. Upcoming dates/themes are: 9/14, Write with Natalie Goldberg 10/10, Exercise with Carolyn Sue Albin 11/8, Self Portrait with Barbara Mehlman 12/6, Chanukah Bash with performer Zarina[...]
6:30 pm Kabbalah Reading Group (Boulder)
Kabbalah Reading Group (Boulder)
Feb 13 @ 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm
Five-session series facilitated by Ira Greschler and Wayne Zirkin at Har HaShem ahead of visit from Dan Matt, Kabbalah scholar, in March. Materials are Guide to Kabbalah by Laibl Wolf and Essential Kabbalah by Dan[...]
6:30 pm Lifelong Learning (Sinai)
Lifelong Learning (Sinai)
Feb 13 @ 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm
Temple Sinai’s lifelong learning series, meeting twice monthly on Wednesdays. On Feb. 13 discussing the life of Gen. Maurice Rose with Marshall Fogel. Upcoming date/theme: Feb. 27, Maria Islas-Lopez: ‘Immigration: Debunking the myths’
7:00 pm Conversational Hebrew (BMH-BJ)
Conversational Hebrew (BMH-BJ)
Feb 13 @ 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Weekly conversational Hebrew class taught by experienced teacher Roberta Feinsmith. Meeting Wednesdays at BMH-BJ.
7:00 pm JNF Israel Speaker Series (Women)
JNF Israel Speaker Series (Women)
Feb 13 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Featured speaker: Judy Isaacson Schaffer on ‘Heroes to Heroes: Honoring the Service of Veterans’. Part of JNF’s Women for Israel speaker series. Held at a private home.
Feb
14
Thu
all-day BBYO International Convention
BBYO International Convention
Feb 14 – Feb 18 all-day
BBYO holds its international convention in Denver, with various events open to the community.
11:00 am Tanakh & Tabloids
Tanakh & Tabloids
Feb 14 @ 11:00 am – 12:00 pm
Weekly class at Rodef Shalom with Rabbi Rachel Kobrin, learning and applying a chapter of Tanakh to timely news stories. At Rodef Shalom.
5:30 pm Jewish Film Festival: ‘Keep the ...
Jewish Film Festival: ‘Keep the ...
Feb 14 @ 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm
A man and woman meet at Connections, a social center for adults with autism. Featuring a non-professional cast of actors with autism. Part of Denver Jewish Film Festival. At Elaine Wolf Theater.

IJN Columnists



Subscribe to the IJN