A school copes with a murder

One often hears members of school communities, businesses and organizations refer to each other as “family.” A nice sentiment, but its meaning may not be truly realized until something like last week’s murder of a Yeshiva Toras Chaim student occurs.Immediately after 18-year-old Shmuel Silverberg was murdered outside the yeshiva at 11:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 17, on Denver’s West Side, Yeshiva Toras Chaim sprang into action to provide comfort and support to the school’s students and staff as only a loving family can.Yeshiva Toras Chaim is a boarding school with 76 students from both Denver and out of the city, starting with ninth grade and going through two years of post-high school studies. Shmuel Silverberg was in the first year of the post-high school program when he was killed. All the students were at the yeshiva, since classes had started Aug. 12.