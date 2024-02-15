A ceasefire is not ‘the only way to avert bloodshed’

Had Hamas released the two hostages, no Palestinians would have died in a rescue

The rescue of the hostages did not come first.

First came several Israeli air strikes as a diversion.

Overnight on Feb. 11-12, when the brilliant Israeli operation in Rafah (the southernmost city of Gaza) rescued two hostages held by Hamas, 67 Palestinians reportedly died in the rescue operation.

Why? Because Hamas would not release the hostages.

Why? Because Hamas forced Israel to undertake a military operation to rescue them.

Why? Because no country can just sit by when its citizens, visitors or workers are kidnapped.

Why? Because the more innocents who die in Rafah, the more pressure on Israel not to mount rescue operations for hostages and not to destroy Hamas’ military assets in Rafah.

Why? Because those who exert the pressure are filled with wishful thinking rather than the hard facts that Israel has no choice but to face. One of the wishful thinkers is Josep Borrell, the EU foreign policy chief. He says that a return to negotiations for the release of hostages and the cessation of hostilities is “the only way to avert bloodshed.”

No, it is not the only way. It is not the easiest way. It is not even the best way.

Clarity somehow evaporates when it is Israel that responds militarily to the savage attempt by Hamas to destroy Israel.

Clarity sees that the best way to avert bloodshed is for Hamas to release the hostages unconditionally. Then there would be no Israeli air strikes on Rafah as a diversion to a hostage rescue operation.

As for “the only way” to achieve a cessation of hostilities between Israel and Hamas, the EU foreign policy chief’s recommendation of a return to negotiations is wrong again.

It is not the only way. It is not the easiest way. It is not even the best way.

The best way is for Hamas to surrender.

That’s what the Nazis did when their loss in WW II became inevitable.

That’s what Robert E. Lee did when the South’s loss in the Civil War became inevitable.

Hamas’ loss in this war is inevitable. It has already lost almost all of its battalions, control of many of its tunnels, thousands of its fighters, countless weapons depots —not to mention the ruin of Gaza itself. Once again, that was totally unnecessary. The ceasefire that so many call for now was in place on Oct. 6, 2023. Hamas broke it unilaterally.

Rather than pressuring Israel, the likes of President Biden, Josep Borrell and the heads of European countries would do well to pressure Hamas to surrender.

Put the ball in Hamas’ court. That’s where it belongs.

Copyright © 2024 by the Intermountain Jewish News