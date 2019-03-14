IJN
Search
LOG IN
Friday, March 15, 2019 -
Print Edition
Home Opinion Columns 48 Ways to Acquire the Torah: Way #44

48 Ways to Acquire the Torah: Way #44

Hillel GoldbergMar 14, 2019Columns, Opinion, View from Denver0

Like

Pirkei Avot, “Ethics of the Fathers,” states in chapter 6:6: “The Torah is acquired in 48 ways.” This week: Way #44, “Studying in Order to Teach.”

To study the Torah in order to teach it is more than a responsibility. It is a way to avoid cheating oneself.

“From all of my students I have become wise,” said King David.

Students surprise a teacher. What is simple to the teacher may be difficult for the student, but the opposite is also true. What is difficult for the teacher may be obvious to the student. To teach is to learn — to acquire the Torah. To teach is be open to new possibilities.

I am addicted to rewriting. In trying to elucidate the comments of the Vilna Gaon (1720-1798) on Jewish law, I rewrite the same page up to 74 times (the computer counts). My goal is to teach. But when I ask a learned colleague to review my work, I am taught. He finds an error or a point I overlooked; he refers me to sources I was unaware of, or finds some of my phrasing awkward. He teaches me.

Nothing can duplicate the experience of the classroom in which ideas reverberate, gaps in knowledge are filled, creative approaches are generated. The student is changed. So is the teacher. When the topic is the Torah, the interaction is not only exciting, it is holy.

The 44th way to acquire the Torah: Studying In Order To Teach.

Previous PostHamantaschen go savory
Hillel Goldberg

IJN Executive Editor | hillel@ijn.com

Related articles

Albert Einstein

Einstein manuscript reveals concern about Nazism

JTAMar 14, 2019

Puppets of Jews on display at the Aalst Carnaval in Belgium on March 3, 2019. (Courtesy of FJO)

Belgium float makers defend anti-Semitic puppets

Cnaan Liphshiz, JTAMar 14, 2019

Hamantaschen go savory

Rocky Mountain JewMar 14, 2019

Leave a Reply

Order Your 105th!

Community Calendar
Mar
15
Fri
all-day Scholar-in-Residence Daniel Matt...
Scholar-in-Residence Daniel Matt...
Mar 15 – Mar 16 all-day
Kabbalah scholar Daniel Matt visits Har HaShem for a scholar-in-residence Shabbat. Events over Friday and Saturday on a variety of topics, including ‘The Zohar’ and the ‘Mystical Meaning of Torah’.
1:00 pm Boulder Jewish Film Festival: ‘S...
Boulder Jewish Film Festival: ‘S...
Mar 15 @ 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
A charismatic literature teacher and a strict, working-class father vie for influence over an Israeli teenager. Part of Boulder Jewish Film Festival. At Dairy Center. Also screening March 15, noon.
1:30 pm Boulder Jewish Film Festival: ‘T...
Boulder Jewish Film Festival: ‘T...
Mar 15 @ 1:30 pm – 3:30 pm
A documentary taking you inside the galleries, storerooms, staff and visitors of Tel Aviv’s Israel Museum. Part of the Boulder Jewish Film Festival. At Dairy Center. Also screening March 15, 2pm.
4:15 pm Boulder Jewish Film Festival: ‘T...
Boulder Jewish Film Festival: ‘T...
Mar 15 @ 4:15 pm – 6:15 pm
Documentary about Kurt Waldheim, the UN Sec. Gen. and Austrian president who was found to be implicated in Nazi murders. Part of Boulder Jewish Film Festival. At Dairy Center.
6:00 pm How the Grinch Stole Purim Shpie...
How the Grinch Stole Purim Shpie...
Mar 15 @ 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
Aspen Jewish Congregation celebrates Purim with a ‘How the Grinch Stole Purim’ shpiel. With pizza, costume parade and Friday night services.
6:00 pm Sulam Shabbat (Rodef)
Sulam Shabbat (Rodef)
Mar 15 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Special Shabbat at Rodef Shalom focusing on spiritual practice and community building. With dairy/parve potluck dinner.
6:45 pm Shabbat Supper Club (TJE)
Shabbat Supper Club (TJE)
Mar 15 @ 6:45 pm – 10:15 pm
Shabbat dinner at The Jewish Experience with Rabbi Jay Strear. With happy hour, services and dinner.
7:30 pm Mostly Music Shabbat (Evergreen)
Mostly Music Shabbat (Evergreen)
Mar 15 @ 7:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Beth Evergreen’s Mostly Music Kabbalat Shabbat service, in March featuring the sounds of James Taylor.
Mar
16
Sat
9:30 am Shabbat With a Backbeat (Rodef)
Shabbat With a Backbeat (Rodef)
Mar 16 @ 9:30 am – 11:15 am
Monthly musical Shabbat service at Rodef Shalom led by Cantor Saul Rosenthal and Shir Rodef. Meeting the third Shabbat of the month.
10:00 am ‘That’s in the Bible?’ Shabbat (...
‘That’s in the Bible?’ Shabbat (...
Mar 16 @ 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
Special Shabbat morning service at B’nai CHaim in Morrison, featuring a discussion with Rabbi Kim Harris on ‘That’s in the Bible?!’

Rocky Mountain Jew

Subscribe to the IJN