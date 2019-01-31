IJN
Search
LOG IN
Thursday, January 31, 2019 -
Print Edition
Home Opinion Columns 48 Ways to Acquire the Torah: Way #38

48 Ways to Acquire the Torah: Way #38

Hillel GoldbergJan 31, 2019Columns, Opinion, View from Denver0

Like

Pirkei Avot, “Ethics of the Fathers,” states in chapter 6:6: “The Torah is acquired in 48 ways.” This week: Way #38, “Judging others favorably.”

Having apologized for showing up late at my appointment, the appointment is reset. As I walk in late again, I am berated before I can even open my mouth.

Just before the second appointment, I received devastating news: My father has a terminal illness, with three months to live.

There is no need to judge someone favorably other than when the person appears to be inconsiderate or incompetent.

To judge others favorably is to acquire the Torah, since the Torah acknowledges nuances in human behavior. It acknowledges ideals and failures — and ambiguities. It acknowledges negative motives behind evidently altruistic behavior, and idealistic motives behind flawed behavior. To judge others favorably is to sensitize oneself to what lies beneath the surface. Not all is as it may seem. By judging other favorably, I open myself up to unexpected explanations of atypical behavior. I allow myself to see something behind the obvious.

The Torah invites this examination of the unexpected. Why did Rebeccah almost never speak to her husband Isaac? Why are some commandments rational (do not murder) and some not (do not eat pork)? What is G-d’s oneness (Hear O Israel, the L-rd our G-d, the L-rd is one)?

A certain mindset looks beneath the surface of the Torah. To judge others favorably is to foster that mindset.

The 38th way to acquire the Torah: Judging Others Favorably.

Previous PostLast laugh
Hillel Goldberg

IJN Executive Editor | hillel@ijn.com

Related articles

Last laugh

Rocky Mountain JewJan 31, 2019

Short stories

Tehilla R. GoldbergJan 31, 2019

Denver vs. San Antonio

Shana GoldbergJan 31, 2019

Leave a Reply

Order Your 105th!

Community Calendar
Jan
31
Thu
6:00 pm Conversational Hebrew (HEA)
Conversational Hebrew (HEA)
Jan 31 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Twelve-session conversational Hebrew course taught by Sharona (Sherry) Grinsteiner. Two tracks: 6pm, intermediate; 7pm, beginners. At HEA.
Feb
1
Fri
5:00 pm Happy Minyan (BMH-BJ)
Happy Minyan (BMH-BJ)
Feb 1 @ 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Family-friendly Kabbalat Shabbat full of song. Led by Reb Noam Horowitz. At BMH-BJ.
6:00 pm Family Shabbat (Lone Tree)
Family Shabbat (Lone Tree)
Feb 1 @ 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Monthly family Shabbat program at Chabad of South Metro Denver, with stories, songs, puppets and kiddush. Held on the first Shabbat of the month.
6:00 pm First Friday Dinner & Lecture (B...
First Friday Dinner & Lecture (B...
Feb 1 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Bonai Shalom’s monthly “First Friday” Shabbat program, in November with panel discussion sharing stories of life as a Jew with disabilities.
6:00 pm Jewish Explorers Shabbat
Jewish Explorers Shabbat
Feb 1 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Jewish Explorers ‘breakfast for dinner’ Shabbat, focusing on tikkun olam and asking for gently used kids books for donations. At Highlands United Methodist Church, 3131 Osceola.
6:00 pm Sulam Shabbat (Rodef)
Sulam Shabbat (Rodef)
Feb 1 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Special Shabbat at Rodef Shalom focusing on spiritual practice and community building. With dairy/parve potluck dinner.
Feb
2
Sat
6:45 pm Outstanding Women Film Series (B...
Outstanding Women Film Series (B...
Feb 2 @ 6:45 pm – 9:15 pm
Outstanding Women film series at B’nai Havurah, moderated by Dick Reinish. Dates/films are: 1/5: “And Still I Rise” 2/2: “Billie Jean King: Portrait of a Pioneer and One Survivor Remembers” 3/2: “LOVE Gilda” 3/2: “Dolores”
8:00 pm Wine & Cheese Gala (TJE)
Wine & Cheese Gala (TJE)
Feb 2 @ 8:00 pm – 10:00 pm
The Jewish Experience’s annual Wine & Cheese event, featuring a ‘Jewish Greatness’ photo competition. Theme is ‘Black & White.’ At The Studios at Overland Crossing.
Feb
3
Sun
9:05 am Sinai Sundays: Responsa Part Three
Sinai Sundays: Responsa Part Three
Feb 3 @ 9:05 am – 10:25 am
Eleven-part series with Rabbi Rick Rheins exploring halachic responses to emerging ethical and ritual issues facing modern Jews. At Temple Sinai.
10:00 am Super Sunday (Albuquerque)
Super Sunday (Albuquerque)
Feb 3 @ 10:00 am – 1:00 pm
Annual fundraising drive for Jewish Federation of New Mexico, kicking off is ‘Heart of Jewish New Mexico’ campaign. At JCC. Volunteer spots available.

Rocky Mountain Jew

Subscribe to the IJN