IJN
Search
LOG IN
Friday, July 27, 2018 -
Print Edition
Home Opinion Columns 48 Ways to Acquire the Torah: Way #14

48 Ways to Acquire the Torah: Way #14

Hillel GoldbergJul 26, 2018Columns, Opinion, View from Denver0

Like

Pirkei Avot, “Ethics of the Fathers,” states in chapter 6:6: “The Torah is acquired in 48 ways.” This week: Way #14, “Scripture”

Rabbi Avraham Yaffen (1886-1970) would wrly say: “A person wants to learn the whole Torah in one night, and he wants to sleep that night as well.”

Short-cut is always a temptation. The way this expesses itself in Torah study is to skip the basics once one has mastered them. The temptation is not to review. The professor of medicine does not want to go back to medical school. Yet, continuing education is a sina qua non. In the acquisition of Torah, it is not only new knowledge that must be acquired, the old knowledge must be regularly returned to.

Scripture: the text of the Hebrew Bible. True enough, for a beginner, this looms like a mountain. That is good, because Scripture must always be returned to, even after one has studied it and reviewed it many times. It is the foundation.

There is a somewhat humorous but ultimately sad commentary on the curriculum in many pre-WW II yeshivot. Their students were said to know only those verses in the Bible that are quoted in the Talmud. As if much of the Talmud had any basis other than the Hebrew Bible; as if the written Word delivered at Mount Sinai were not worthy of study instrinsically.

The sages codified review: Take each of the 54 portions of the Pentateuch, review it twice a week, then once with in its Aramaic translation. No scholar of Torah ever knows too much to skip this.

Still more: The Torah is law, but more than law. It is narrative. It is Abraham, Isaac and Jacob; it is Sarah, Rebeccah, Rachel and Leah. It is role models, human struggles, ethics. It is inspiration; also, questions. It is Scripture. Without it, there is no Jewish life, no acquisition of the rest of the Torah.

The 14th way to acquire the Torah: Scripture.

Way #1, Study; Way #2, Listen; Way #3, Articulate Speech; Way #4, Understanding of the Heart; Way #5, An Intelligent Heart; Way #6, Awe; Way #7, Fear; Way #8, Humility; Way #9, Joy; Way #9a, Purity; Way #10, Serving the Sages; Way #11, Interaction with colleagues; Way #12, Exchanges with students; Way #13, Scripture

Copyright © 2018 by the Intermountain Jewish News

Hillel Goldberg

IJN Executive Editor | hillel@ijn.com

Related articles

What do we expect from a Jewish state?

Jonathan TobinJul 26, 2018

Jeanne Diner

IJN StaffJul 26, 2018

New York City fountain walk

Tehilla R. GoldbergJul 26, 2018

Leave a Reply

Order Your 105th!

Community Calendar
Jul
27
Fri
10:00 am Current Events
Current Events
Jul 27 @ 10:00 am – 11:30 am
Currents events discussion (and kibbitz!) faciliated by Susan Jacobs. Part of JFS at the JCC Senior Connections. Held at Loup JCC, Boardroom.
5:00 pm Young Family Shabbat Picnic (Rodef)
Young Family Shabbat Picnic (Rodef)
Jul 27 @ 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Rodef Shalom’s monthly summertime Friday evening program for young families, with potluck dinner and Shabbat singing. Upcoming dates/locations are: July 27, Garland Park
6:00 pm Shabbat Unplugged (Emanuel)
Shabbat Unplugged (Emanuel)
Jul 27 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Special musical Friday night Shabbat service at Temple Emanuel, led by Steve Brodsky and band. Followed by BYO picnic.
6:30 pm Rockin’ Tu b’Av Shabbat (JYW)
Rockin’ Tu b’Av Shabbat (JYW)
Jul 27 @ 6:30 pm – 9:00 pm
Musical Shabbat celebrating Tu b’Av, the Jewish holiday of love. Hosted by Judaism Your Way at Althea Center for Engaged Spirituality, 1400 Williams.
7:00 pm Tu b’Av Party (Evergreen)
Tu b’Av Party (Evergreen)
Jul 27 @ 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Summer party hosted by Cong. Beth Evergreen in honor of Tu b’Av, the Jewish day of love. With refreshments, live music, the Newlyweds Game and silent auction.
7:00 pm Young Professionals Kohelet Shabbat
Young Professionals Kohelet Shabbat
Jul 27 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Shabbat service and dinner oriented for young professionals, hosted by Kohelet.
7:45 pm Fourth Friday Dinner (BMH-BJ)
Fourth Friday Dinner (BMH-BJ)
Jul 27 @ 7:45 pm – 9:45 pm
Monthly communal Shabbat dinner at BMH-BJ, held on the fourth Friday of the month. In June honoring Jewish War Veterans with guest speaker Michael Shapiro. Other upcoming dates: 7/27, 7:30pm, Small Plates & Not-So-Small Talk[...]
Jul
28
Sat
10:00 am Shabbat Tisch (Micah)
Shabbat Tisch (Micah)
Jul 28 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am
Bagels, coffee, singing and parsha discussion at Temple Micah.
10:00 pm Shabbat Nachamu Kumsitz (Kollel)
Shabbat Nachamu Kumsitz (Kollel)
Jul 28 @ 10:00 pm
Annual Shabbat Nachamu motzei Shabbat kumsitz, with singing and spirit. Held at a private home.
Jul
29
Sun
10:00 am MoHo Visits the Dead Sea Scrolls
MoHo Visits the Dead Sea Scrolls
Jul 29 @ 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Moishe House Denver visits the Dead Sea Scrolls exhibition at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science.

Rocky Mountain Jew

Subscribe to the IJN