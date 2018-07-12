IJN
Search
LOG IN
Friday, July 13, 2018 -
Print Edition
Home Opinion Columns 48 Ways to Acquire the Torah: Way #12

48 Ways to Acquire the Torah: Way #12

Hillel GoldbergJul 12, 2018Columns, Opinion, View from Denver0

Like

Pirkei Avot, “Ethics of the Fathers,” states in chapter 6:6: “The Torah is acquired in 48 ways.” This week: Way #12, “Exchanges with students”

Show me a teacher who has never acquired an amazing insight from a student and I’ll show you a teacher who should be fired.

I’ve had my share of boring teachers, who did nothing but lecture.

I’ve had more than my share of master teachers, who created an induplicable atmosphere in the classroom. These teachers did more than convey information; they stimulated me, they provoked me, they stirred my creative juices. I became more than a student. I became a creator.

When the topic is Torah, the topic is infinite. How could it be that a teacher and a disciple study Torah and fail to discover new levels of meaning? How could it be that all of these discoveries stem just from the teacher?

If a teacher of Torah wants to acquire the Torah, he needs disciples, and he needs to treat them in such a way that they realize their own talents. Disciples need to know that they can see in the Torah that which no one else has ever seen.

A teacher of Torah who engages in penetrating exchanges with his students is both an other-centered and a self-centered creature. For he himself will gain in the classroom something he can gain nowhere else. The students gain; the teacher does, too.

If I am a teacher of Torah, perhaps I am aggressive or perhaps I am laid back, but whatever my style of pedagogy, if I create an electric atmosphere in the classroom I create a partnership. Teacher and student, together.

In 1993, at the funeral of Rabbi Joseph B. Soloveitchik, his younger brother Rabbi Aaron Soloveitchik (1917-2001) said of his deceased older brother and of their late father that the two of them, father and son, devised creative readings of Torah together.

The 12th way to acquire the Torah: Exchanges with Students.

Way #1, Study; Way #2, Listen; Way #3, Articulate Speech; Way #4, Understanding of the Heart; Way #5, An Intelligent Heart; Way #6, Awe; Way #7, Fear; Way #8, Humility; Way #9, Joy; Way #9a, Purity; Way #10, Serving the Sages; Way #11, Interaction with colleagues

Copyright © 2018 by the Intermountain Jewish News

Previous PostLillian Taubman
Hillel Goldberg

IJN Executive Editor | hillel@ijn.com

Related articles

Eli Cohen's wristwatch (Amos Ben Gershom/GPO)

The unknown, incredible life of Eli Cohen

Rocky Mountain JewJul 12, 2018

Helen Rotbart

IJN StaffJul 12, 2018

Lillian Taubman

IJN StaffJul 12, 2018

Leave a Reply

Order Your 105th!

Community Calendar
Jul
13
Fri
10:00 am Current Events
Current Events
Jul 13 @ 10:00 am – 11:30 am
Currents events discussion (and kibbitz!) faciliated by Susan Jacobs. Part of JFS at the JCC Senior Connections. Held at Loup JCC, Boardroom.
5:30 pm Shabbat Supper Club (TJE)
Shabbat Supper Club (TJE)
Jul 13 @ 5:30 pm – 9:00 pm
Shabbat dinner at The Jewish Experience with special guest, Prof. Shaul Gabbay. With happy hour, services and dinner.
5:30 pm Summer Shabbat Worship (Emanuel)
Summer Shabbat Worship (Emanuel)
Jul 13 @ 5:30 pm – 8:00 pm
Summertime Friday night service and oneg at Temple Emanuel with special guests. Pre-oneg at 5:30pm; 6pm services; program, 7pm. Dates are: July 6: BBQ Shabbat dinner July 13: Nefesh Mountain in concert August 10: Honoring volunteers, with[...]
6:00 pm Farmside Kabbalat Shabbat (Boulder)
Farmside Kabbalat Shabbat (Boulder)
Jul 13 @ 6:00 pm – 8:30 pm
Farmside Kabbalat Shabbat at Boulder JCC’s Milk and Honey Farm, with Bonai Shalom and Moishe House. With vegetarian potluck dinner. Challah & grape juice provided.
6:00 pm Shabbat BBQ (Westminster)
Shabbat BBQ (Westminster)
Jul 13 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Special Shabbat at Cong. B’nai Torah in Westminster, with family service and BBQ. With potluck sides.
6:00 pm Shabbat in the Park (Colo. Spgs.)
Shabbat in the Park (Colo. Spgs.)
Jul 13 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Summertime outdoor Shabbat service and potluck dinner hosted by Temple Shalom. Dates/locations are: 6/8, Monument Valley Park 7/13, American the Beautiful Park 8/10, Garden of the Gods Park
7:00 pm Shabbat Under the Stars (Rodef)
Shabbat Under the Stars (Rodef)
Jul 13 @ 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Rodef Shalom’s summer-time Friday night outdoor service, with an instrumental ensemble from Shir Rodef accompanied by Cantor Saul Rosenthal.
Jul
14
Sat
9:00 am Torah Discussion & Breakfast (Bo...
Torah Discussion & Breakfast (Bo...
Jul 14 @ 9:00 am – 10:00 am
Bi-monthly discussion of the weekly Torah portion led by Rabbi Fred Greene, with a bagels & coffee breakfast. At Har HaShem, 3950 Baseline Road.
7:00 pm ABQ Jewish Film Fest: ‘Humor Me’
ABQ Jewish Film Fest: ‘Humor Me’
Jul 14 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Father-son comedy about a struggling playwright who is forced to move in with his aging, joke-telling dad in a New Jersey retirement community. Part of ABQ Jewish Film Fest. At UA High Ridge Theater.
Jul
15
Sun
1:00 pm Historic Synagogue Tour
Historic Synagogue Tour
Jul 15 @ 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Temple Aaron hosts a bus tour of historic Denver synagogues, led by local historian Phil Goodstein. With refreshments. Departing from Temple Emanuel.

Rocky Mountain Jew

Subscribe to the IJN