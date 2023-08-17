This year’s Israeli teen shinshinim are arriving

On Aug. 18, JEWISHcolorado is welcoming its 10th group of shinshinim, the teen emissaries from Israel who spend an academic year in a Diaspora community, immersed in the local Jewish community, educating youth about Israeli society and culture, current affairs and Jewish traditions.

Liron Amar comes to Denver from Midreshet Ben-Gurion, a small settlement and educational center in the Negev. He has two older sisters and one younger sister.

He attended a high school that focuses on environmental education, where he majored in environmental studies, physics and biology.

Liron’s hobbies include swimming (he has swum competitively), hiking, traveling and hanging out with his friends.

Afek Barda lives in Kiryat Malachi, a small city in the Southern District of Israel which was named in honor of supporters from the Jewish community in Los Angeles. He is the youngest of three brothers.

His majors in school are physics and electrical engineering.

Afek runs his scouting tribe “Shalhevet” and says it is “basically my entire life.” His hobbies include playing computer games and going to the beach with his friends.

Talia Shalom, 18, lives in the small community of Be’er Milka,located in the central Negev Desert within the Ramat HaNegev Regional Council. Her parents were among the original settlers in 2006. She has four brothers, and the family runs a business producing wine and olive oil.

Talia’s hobbies include sports (especially weightlifting), reading (historical fiction is a favorite), crocheting and hanging out with her friends.

Roni Zinger, 18, lives in Ganei Tikva, an area near Tel Aviv known for its high standard of living and quality education. Roni attended the town’s one high school, where she majored in diplomacy and social sciences.

She is from a family of five, with a 15-year-old brother and 10-year-old sister.

Roni participates in scouts in Israel where she supervises fifth grade counselors. Her hobbies include hanging out with friends, travel, watching movies and going to the beach.