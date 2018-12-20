15 moments in Jewish comedy

The Museum of the Jewish People at Beit Hatfutsot in Tel Aviv has selected a list of the 15 greatest moments in the history of Jewish comedy.

The list, reported in The Hollywood Reporter, coincides with the museum’s exhibit “Let There Be Laughter — Jewish Humor Around the World.”

So, without further ado . . . drumroll, please!

Borscht Belt (1920s-70s), cradle of American Jewish comedy

The Marx Brothers’ “Duck Soup” (1933), mirror scene

Henny Youngman’s “Take My Wife, Please” (1940), joke origin

“An Evening With Nichols and May: The Jewish Mother” (1960-61), Broadway skit

“The 2000-Year-Old Man” (1961), Mel Brooks & Carl Reiner routines

“Sallah Shabati” (1964), Israeli film by Ephraim Kishon

Joan Rivers’ first “Tonight Show” appearance (1965)

“Saving Soviet Jewelry” (1976), SNL skit

“Annie Hall” (1977)

“Airplane” (1980)

“Seinfeld” (1989-98)

“City Slickers” (1991)

Adam Sandler’s first “Hanukkah Song” (1994)

Borat’s “Throw the Jew Down the Well” (2006)

Jon Stewart’s “A Look Back: Let His People Laugh” (2015)

And now, a question for you: What’s missing?