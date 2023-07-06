$100 million cash bail for accused killer of Tracy Lechner

New laws and rights for alleged murderers led to a landmark bail decision handed down by an Arapahoe County judge in the case of David Lechner.

Lechner was charged with the murder of his wife Tracy Bloch Lechner the morning of March 30 at Mrs. Lechner’s home in Centennial. Lechner was arrested later that morning and was taken into custody at the Arapahoe County Justice Center.

At a bond hearing on June 29, 18th Judicial District Judge Theresa Slade set Lechner’s bond at $100 million, cash only.

Slade’s decision came in the wake of a June 20 ruling by the Colorado Supreme Court that mandates any defendant charged with first-degree murder is now eligible for bail. The ruling came as a by-product of the state of Colorado’s repeal of the death penalty in March, 2020.

The elimination of the death penalty, in the eyes of the Colorado Supreme Court, eliminated the definition of a “capital” offense, which effectively meant murder cases would require the opportunity for bail.

District Attorney John Kellner said in a statement: “We’re actively trying to establish bonds that ensure people facing the maximum penalty under the law show up for future proceedings.

“I have concerns about first-degree murder suspects being released pre-trial. These defendants are facing the maximum sentence possible in Colorado which is life without parole.

“If they were to get released, what would prevent them from trying to evade justice?”

Kellner did not specifically address the terms of Lechner’s bond.

An original “no bond” order for David Lechner was issued on March 30. Slade’s subsequent decision at the June 29 bond hearing means Lechner would have to post the entire $100 million cash amount before being released.

The Bloch family has not commented on the judge’s high bond requirement. Prior to the June 29 hearing, Tracy Lechner’s brother Ben Bloch said through a release sent by a public relations agency, ShuBu Creative:

“We are outraged by the Supreme Court’s decision to allow bail for the cold-blooded murder of Tracy by David Lechner. David is a menace to society who has repeatedly defied court orders, subjected his children to abuse, and inflicted harm on his wife that ended in death.”

Lechner’s public defender, Katie Telfer, was unavailable for comment on the bond decision.

Prior to the bond hearing, Aish of the Rockies sent an email blast to community members, encouraging attendance at the Arapahoe County Justice Center:

“We encourage you to attend and show support against the murderer who killed Tracy,” the email said.

“We were showing support for the family,” Rabbi Menachem Siderson told the IJN. “The family of the victim are members of our synagogue. We just felt it was important to give them that communal support.”

Siderson was not surprised by the landmark bail decision.

“The judge expressed that this is new territory for the entire state, for everyone participating, and for the judge herself,” said Siderson.

“I’m not surprised.”

Court documents say that a witness to the murder, David Ottersberg, was driving by the Lechner’s home in the Sundance Hills subdivision in Greenwood Village. According to the arrest affidavit, Ottersberg told law enforcement that he saw Tracy Lechner laying on the ground inside the garage, and that Lechner was standing near Tracy’s legs, with a gun approximately two feet from her face.

“Ottersberg then advised he saw Lechner ‘shoot her point blank in the face,’” the affidavit read.

A preliminary trial hearing is set for July 17.

