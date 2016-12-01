Yana Vishnitsky reflects on her 38-year career at JFS

The lower entrance to Jewish Family Service on Tamarac is jammed with resettled immigrants lining up for free Thanksgiving turkeys. Accessing the main office upstairs requires dexterity, stamina and tactful nudges. A receptionist notifies Yana Vishnitsky, JFS’ president and CEO since 2000, that her 10:30 a.m. appointment has arrived ahead of schedule. “Yana is on […]