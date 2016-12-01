IJN
Search
LOG IN
Thursday, December 1, 2016 -
Print Edition
Home Features Yana Vishnitsky reflects on her 38-year career at JFS

Yana Vishnitsky reflects on her 38-year career at JFS

Andrea JacobsDec 01, 2016Features0

Like
The lower entrance to Jewish Family Service on Tamarac is jammed with resettled immigrants lining up for free Thanksgiving turkeys. Accessing the main office upstairs requires dexterity, stamina and tactful nudges. A receptionist notifies Yana Vishnitsky, JFS’ president and CEO since 2000, that her 10:30 a.m. appointment has arrived ahead of schedule. “Yana is on […]
This article is premium content. Subscribe now or log in if you’re a subscriber. One day access also available for $1.80.
Andrea Jacobs

IJN Senior Writer | andrea@ijn.com

Related articles

Firefighters battle to keep a fire in Latrun under control, Nov. 22. (Ashernet)

On fires, Israel seeks answers

Andrew Tobin, JTADec 01, 2016

Rep. Keith Ellison at the National Press Club, 2016. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty)

Ellison’s ascent worries some Jews

Ron Kampeas, JTADec 01, 2016

Jonathan Greenblatt of the ADL, left, and the ZOA's Morton Klein

In Trump era, not all Jews agree on anti-Semitism vary

Ben Sales, JTADec 01, 2016

Community Calendar
Dec
1
Thu
12:30 pm Lunch & Learn: Pirkei Avot (Boul...
Lunch & Learn: Pirkei Avot (Boul...
Dec 1 @ 12:30 pm – 1:30 pm
Monthly (brown bag) Lunch & Learn with Rabbi Fred Greene on Pirkei Avot (Ethics of the Fathers). At Har HaShem.
6:30 pm Introduction to Jewish History ...
Introduction to Jewish History ...
Dec 1 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Maggida Charna Rosenholtz teaches an introductory course into the complexities of Jewish history. At Bonai Shalom.
7:00 pm Israel-Palestine Studies Annual ...
Israel-Palestine Studies Annual ...
Dec 1 @ 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Prof. Sheila Katz presents the second annual Israel-Palestin Studies lecture at CU Boulder. Topic is ‘Connecting With the Enemy: A Century of Palestinian-Israeli Joint Nonviolence.’
Dec
2
Fri
6:00 pm First Friday Dinner & Lecture (B...
First Friday Dinner & Lecture (B...
Dec 2 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Bonai Shalom’s monthly “First Friday” Shabbat program, with Judy Kreith on Jewish refugees in Cuba during WWII. Services at 6 p.m., followed by dinner and discussion.
6:30 pm Musical Kabbalat Shabbat (Micah)
Musical Kabbalat Shabbat (Micah)
Dec 2 @ 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm
Kabbalat Shabbat at Temple Micah with local musician Hal Aqua and divrei Torah from Rabbi Mo.
Dec
3
Sat
6:30 pm The Jews of Zimbabwe/Rhodesia
The Jews of Zimbabwe/Rhodesia
Dec 3 @ 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm
Daniella Ponter, a Zimbabwean Jew, presents the history of the Jews of Zimbabwe/Rhodesia and the current political and economic situation there. Nov. 30, 6:30pm, Temple Sinai Dec. 3, 3pm, at HEA, Dec. 3 at 3pm. Dec.[...]
7:00 pm Casino Night (JOI@Aish)
Casino Night (JOI@Aish)
Dec 3 @ 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Annual casino night hosted by JOI, at Aish Denver. With black jack, poker, roulette, craps and auction.
Dec
4
Sun
9:00 am Sinai Sundays: You Be the Judge
Sinai Sundays: You Be the Judge
Dec 4 @ 9:00 am – 10:20 am
Series with Rabbi Rick Rheins on ‘Jewish Law and Rabbinic Decision Making: A Participation in the Art of Responsa’. Using the first volume of Reform Responsa for the 21st Century. At Temple Sinai.
9:00 am YAD Ski Day
YAD Ski Day
Dec 4 @ 9:00 am – 5:00 pm
Join YAD for a ski day at Arapahoe Basin. Spot reserved at the “The Beach” for grilling.
9:30 am Hebrew for Prayer (Boulder)
Hebrew for Prayer (Boulder)
Dec 4 @ 9:30 am – 11:00 am
Class introducing the Hebrew found in prayer books, beginning with the alphabet and working up to reading and understanding. Led by Stuart Feinhor. Held on Sunday mornings at Har HaShem.

Rocky Mountain Jew

IJN Columnists




Subscribe to the IJN