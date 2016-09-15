IJN
Friday, September 16, 2016 -
Cast your vote: Who will win Colorado?

Rocky Mountain JewSep 15, 2016

poll-checkPoliticos and Denver Post readers will have heard that Donald Trump is — against all predictions — starting to do well in Colorado. Despite the Colorado GOP establishment not initially supporting the brash New York businessman, they’re now putting their efforts behind the Republican candidate.

In this election, however, it’s more about whom the voters don’t like than whom they do like, and Trump’s upsurge may have less to do with him, and more to do with Clinton’s failings. In the past few weeks, the Clinton has been plagued by her illicit email server, the candidate’s own words about Trump’s supporters (“deplorables”) and, most recently, her near collapse at a 9/11 ceremony and her campaign’s lack of transparency about her health.

Whatever the reason (share your thoughts by posting a comment), Trump has narrowed the gap in Colorado with Clinton to single digits, and one poll had him ahead.

Where do IJN readers fall? Do you think Clinton will win Colorado? Or Trump? Let us know why in a comment.

Rocky Mountain Jew

