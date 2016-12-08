Home Today's Life Intermountain Vituks serve troops, others in Colorado Springs
Vituks serve troops, others in Colorado Springs
Julie Greenberg-RichmanDec 08, 2016Intermountain, Today's Life0
“Colorado Springs is the easiest place for our family’s Jewish lifestyle compared with everywhere else where I’ve been stationed,” comments Rabbi Boaz Vituk, former chaplain at Ft. Carson Army Base in Colorado Springs. “During my army deployments, I lived in Germany, Iraq, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Georgia. “It was very difficult to find kosher food in […]
