Top your latkes — three ways

Our Chanukah food section this year features — no surprises — a classic potato latke recipe. The twist is that this recipe comes with three ideas for how to top these blank canvases — and we’re sharing those recipes with you on the blog.

The toppings vary from meat to dairy to parve — one for every occasion. The deli topping makes a great add-on for a Friday night dinner side dish.

These toppings will go on any potato latke recipe you favor — or try the crispy variant in this week’s IJN. The recipes came to us courtesy of a new cookbook, Simple Elegance (Artscroll) by Daniella Silver and Norene Gilletz.

Subscribe to our e-Edition to get the whole Chanukah foods section, which — we promise — has recipes for dishes other than latkes!

Sour Cream Topping — Two Ways

1 C sour cream or Tofutti sour cream

1 TB lemon juice

¼ C chopped fresh parsley or dill

freshly ground black pepper

½ C pomegranate seeds, or ¼ lb. fresh smoked salmon, thinly sliced

1. In a medium bowl, combine sour cream with lemon juice, parsley (if using pomegranate seeds) or dill (if using smoked salmon), and pepper; mix well.

2. Top latkes; add pomegranate seeds (if using parsley) or smoked salmon (if using dill).

Deli Topping

1 TB Dijon mustard

2 tsp honey

3 Israeli pickles, diced

½ lb. deli meat, diced

1. Add topping ingredients to medium bowl; mix to combine. Use as a topping for latkes.

Avocado Topping

1 ripe avocado, peeled, pitted, and diced

¼ C minced red onion

1 tomato, diced

1 TB lime juice, preferably fresh

1 tsp kosher salt

freshly ground black pepper

1. Add topping ingredients to medium bowl; mix to combine. Place plastic wrap directly onto mixture to prevent darkening.

2. Right before serving, top latkes with avocado mixture.