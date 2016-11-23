Thomas Jefferson’s biscuits

We have a special recipe for you this Thanksgiving. It comes to us from City Tavern in Philadelphia via IJN columnist Linda Berrettini-McGiness, who has been keeping us enthralled with America’s early history in her Signers of the Declaration of Independence column.

Linda writes: “This recipe comes from the City Tavern Baking and Dessert Cookbook. City Tavern was a colonial establishment in Philadelphia where Thomas Jefferson and all the other Signers regularly wined and dined. It’s still in business. Some good things do last!”

Thomas Jefferson’s Sweet Potato Biscuits

5 C flour

1 C packed light brown sugar

2 tbsp. baking powder

1 and ½ tsp. ground cinnamon

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. ground ginger

½ tsp. ground allspice

1 C vegetable shortening

2 C peeled, cooked, mashed and cooled sweet potatoes (about 2 large potatoes)

1 C heavy cream

½ C (or more) coarsely chopped pecans

Preheat oven to 400ºF.

In a large mixing bowl, place the flour, brown sugar, baking powder, cinnamon, salt, ginger and allspice. Stir to combine.

Add the shortening and cut in with two knives or a pastry blender.

Add the sweet potato and mix well with a wooden spoon. Add the cream and the pecans and stir until just moistened.

Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface. Roll out until 1 and 1/2 inches thick. Cut out biscuits with a 2-inch biscuit cutter or glass.

Place biscuits one inch apart on ungreased cookie sheets.

Set the pans in the oven and reduce the temperature to 350ºF. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until golden brown. Serve warm or cool on a wire rack to room temperature.

Makes about 24. They are best served warm with melting butter and either local honey or real maple syrup. Truly a preview of heaven! Enjoy!