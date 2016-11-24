Shirley Shapiro

Shirley Goldberg Shapiro, a Denver native, passed away Oct. 28, 2016, in Dallas, Texas. Rabbi Andrew Paley officiated at the Oct. 30 graveside service at the Temple Shalom south section of Sparkman Hillcrest Cemetery. North Dallas Funeral Home made the arrangements.

Mrs. Shapiro was born Dec. 1, 1919, in Denver to Nathan and Lillian Goldberg. She was educated in Denver.

She married Harry W. Shapiro in 1943. The couple moved to Dallas that same year.

Mr. Shapiro predeceased his wife.

Mrs. Shapiro is survived by her children Mitzi (Rusty) Milstein of Longview, Texas, and Jay Shapiro of Dallas; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and niece Bonnie (Jordy) Saliman of Denver and nephew Len (Joni) Goldberg of Denver.

Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Colorado Chapter, 455 Sherman St., #500, Denver, CO 80203; or the charity of choice.

Copyright © 2016 by the Intermountain Jewish News