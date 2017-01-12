IJN
Search
LOG IN
Sunday, January 15, 2017 -
Print Edition
Home Obituaries Sarah Fox

Sarah Fox

IJN StaffJan 12, 2017Obituaries0

Like
Sarah Fox

Sarah Fox

Sarah Elizabeth Fox, a Holocaust survivor, passed away peacefully at her home in Denver on Jan. 4, 2017. Rabbi Bruce Dollin and Cantor Martin Goldstein officiated at the Jan. 6 graveside service at Mt. Nebo Cemetery. Feldman Mortuary made the arrangements.

“‘Mamala,’ as she was affectionately known, was a keeper of the faith, a Holocaust survivor and keep observer of human nature in a turbulent century,” the family said.

“She never left home unless she was impeccably groomed. She spoke five languages, including classical Hebrew, which was a point of great pride.

“A terror at the craps table, she was a serial investigator of the romantic intentions of her younger friends and a true loyalist to those she loved.”

Sarah Stern was born in 1917 in Munkacs, Ukraine, to David and Rachel Leah Wettenstein.

Her mother died in the camps, her sister Malvin Braunfield survived, and her father spent the duration of WW II in America.

Mrs. Stern, who married Elmer Stern in 1947, came to New York in 1948.

Upon graduating the Jewish Theological Seminary in 1949, she became a Hebrew teacher and educated students in Maine, Omaha and other locations.

The Sterns visited Denver on a vacation in 1954 and never left. An astute realtor, Mrs. Stern worked until her final days.

Mr. Stern passed away in 1966.

Mrs. Stern is survived by her son Chet (Anne) Stern; granddaughter Rachel Stern; and nieces Eva Kelenyi and Lili Frankel of Hungary.

“She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend,” the family said. “We will keep her incredible spirit alive.”

Contributions may be made to the US Holocaust Memorial Museum, 100 Raoul Wallenberg Place SW, Washington, DC 20024.

Copyright © 2017 by the Intermountain Jewish News

Previous PostElsa Klaiman
IJN Staff

Related articles

Elsa Klaiman

IJN StaffJan 12, 2017

The world’s firsts

Hillel GoldbergJan 12, 2017

Miriam Harris Goldberg

Miriam Harris Goldberg, 1916-2017

IJN StaffJan 12, 2017

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Community Calendar
Jan
15
Sun
8:30 am JWV Post 344 Meeting
JWV Post 344 Meeting
Jan 15 @ 8:30 am – 9:30 am
Jewish War Veterans Denver Post 344 meeting with lox & bagels breakfast. Veterans and active duty personnel are invited. January’s guest is George Cassidy of the Coldorado Dept. of Veteran Affairs. Held monthly (second or[...]
9:30 am Hebrew Crash Course (JOI@Aish)
Hebrew Crash Course (JOI@Aish)
Jan 15 @ 9:30 am – 10:30 pm
Five-session crash course in reading Hebrew, taught by the staff of JOI@Aish Denver. Meeting for five Sundays, beginning Jan. 15.
10:30 am Jewish Mysticism Series (HEA)
Jewish Mysticism Series (HEA)
Jan 15 @ 10:30 am – 12:00 pm
Four-session series with Rabbi Bruce Dollin about the history of Kabbalah and an exploration of its fundamental text, the Zohar.
10:30 am Peanut Butter Plan
Peanut Butter Plan
Jan 15 @ 10:30 am – 11:30 am
Monthly Peanut Butter Plan, making sandwiches and handing them out to the homeless. At HEA. IJN editorial about the Peanut Butter Plan’s efforts, “A smear campaign we like“
10:45 am Hebrew Reading for Beginners (HEA)
Hebrew Reading for Beginners (HEA)
Jan 15 @ 10:45 am – 11:45 am
Eight-week course in reading Hebrew for beginners, taught by Judi Marcus. At HEA.
11:00 am Tales of Elijah and Elisha (Chey...
Tales of Elijah and Elisha (Chey...
Jan 15 @ 11:00 am – 1:00 pm
Two-hour discussion with Rabbi Larry Moldo on the prophets Elijah and Elisha, and the tales told about them in the Book of Kings. At Mt. Sinai in Cheyenne.
5:30 pm B’nai Israel’s Big Event (Albuqu...
B’nai Israel’s Big Event (Albuqu...
Jan 15 @ 5:30 pm – 11:00 pm
B’nai Israel in Albuquerque’s annual fundraiser, with casino games, dinner and bucket auction.
5:30 pm Music & Movies on Monaco (BMH-BJ)
Music & Movies on Monaco (BMH-BJ)
Jan 15 @ 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm
Film series at BMH-BJ featuring films with Jewish and musical content. Presented by Cantor Joel Lichterman. With light dinner. Jan. 15, “The Harmonists” Jan. 22, “War & Love” Jan. 29, “The Outside Chance of Maximilian[...]
Jan
16
Mon
10:00 am Mishpacha Family Adventure (Boul...
Mishpacha Family Adventure (Boul...
Jan 16 @ 10:00 am – 11:30 am
Public holiday family program at Sunflower Art Studio in Gunbarrel, with Tu b’Shevat program. Hosted by Har HaShem, Boulder JCC and Bonai Shalom.
7:00 pm Jews and Hasmoneans (Boulder)
Jews and Hasmoneans (Boulder)
Jan 16 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Series at Bonai Shalom taught by Dr. Naomi Jacobs on how the Hasmoneans were received by the mainstream Jewish community of the time.

Rocky Mountain Jew

IJN Columnists




Subscribe to the IJN