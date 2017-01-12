Sarah Elizabeth Fox, a Holocaust survivor, passed away peacefully at her home in Denver on Jan. 4, 2017. Rabbi Bruce Dollin and Cantor Martin Goldstein officiated at the Jan. 6 graveside service at Mt. Nebo Cemetery. Feldman Mortuary made the arrangements.

“‘Mamala,’ as she was affectionately known, was a keeper of the faith, a Holocaust survivor and keep observer of human nature in a turbulent century,” the family said.

“She never left home unless she was impeccably groomed. She spoke five languages, including classical Hebrew, which was a point of great pride.

“A terror at the craps table, she was a serial investigator of the romantic intentions of her younger friends and a true loyalist to those she loved.”

Sarah Stern was born in 1917 in Munkacs, Ukraine, to David and Rachel Leah Wettenstein.

Her mother died in the camps, her sister Malvin Braunfield survived, and her father spent the duration of WW II in America.

Mrs. Stern, who married Elmer Stern in 1947, came to New York in 1948.

Upon graduating the Jewish Theological Seminary in 1949, she became a Hebrew teacher and educated students in Maine, Omaha and other locations.

The Sterns visited Denver on a vacation in 1954 and never left. An astute realtor, Mrs. Stern worked until her final days.

Mr. Stern passed away in 1966.

Mrs. Stern is survived by her son Chet (Anne) Stern; granddaughter Rachel Stern; and nieces Eva Kelenyi and Lili Frankel of Hungary.

“She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend,” the family said. “We will keep her incredible spirit alive.”

Contributions may be made to the US Holocaust Memorial Museum, 100 Raoul Wallenberg Place SW, Washington, DC 20024.

