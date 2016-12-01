A post-election Shabbos
Hillel GoldbergDec 01, 2016Columns, Opinion, View from Denver0
Here is a quote from a Jewish mystic: “Everything teems with richness, everything aspires to ascend and be purified. Everything sings, celebrates, serves, develops, evolves, uplifts, aspires to be arranged in oneness.” How often can a person sense this? I don’t know. I do know that this is the purpose of Shabbos and, for many, […]
