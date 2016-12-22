IJN
Thursday, December 22, 2016 -
Plan your Chanukah!

Plan your Chanukah!

Rocky Mountain JewDec 22, 2016Blogs, Opinion, Rocky Mountain Jew0

What should be a quiet, and maybe even slightly depressing time of year — short days, dark and cold nights — is, thanks to Chanukah, one of the funnest times of the year!

Chanukah came later this year, so the build-up has been going for the past fews. But now the pre-Chanukah events become the real deal. No matter where you are in Colorado, or across the Front Range, there will be Chanukah events to join. In some areas, like the Denver metro area, it may be hard to choose among the many happenings taking place. So don’t dally. It’s time to start planning your Chanukah!

And we know where to start: The IJN’s online Community Calendar, the most comprehensive collection of holiday happenings in Denver, Boulder & beyond. From concerts to public lightings to parties to ice skating, you’re sure to find at least one (and probably many more) event you’d like to join!

Rocky Mountain Jew

Community Calendar
Dec
22
Thu
1:30 pm Film Screening: ‘A 20th Century ...
Film Screening: ‘A 20th Century ...
Dec 22 @ 1:30 pm – 3:30 pm
Boulder JCC screens documentary about Lucy Kramer Cohen, an anthropologist and activist for Native American rights. Followed by discussion.
3:30 pm Kids Menorah Workshop (Longmont)
Kids Menorah Workshop (Longmont)
Dec 22 @ 3:30 pm – 5:00 pm
Build your own menorah at Lowe’s in Longmont, 355 Ken Pratt Blvd. With Chanukah treats and music. RSVP required.
6:00 pm Temple Shalom Book Club (Colo. S...
Temple Shalom Book Club (Colo. S...
Dec 22 @ 6:00 pm
Monthly book club chavurah hosted by Temple Shalom in Colorado Springs. December’s selection is ‘Orphan #8’ by Kim van Alkemade.
Dec
23
Fri
10:00 am Current Events
Current Events
Dec 23 @ 10:00 am – 11:30 am
Currents events discussion (and kibbitz!) faciliated by Susan Jacobs. Part of JFS at the JCC Senior Connections. Held at Loup JCC, Boardroom.
6:00 pm Latka Cook-Off (Colo. Spgs.)
Latka Cook-Off (Colo. Spgs.)
Dec 23 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Special Friday night at Temple Beit Torah in Colorado Springs, with latka cook-off, followed by discussion on ‘What Makes Jewish Food?’ and services.
Dec
24
Sat
9:00 am Torah Discussion & Breakfast (Bo...
Torah Discussion & Breakfast (Bo...
Dec 24 @ 9:00 am – 10:00 am
Bi-monthly discussion of the weekly Torah portion led by Rabbi Fred Greene, with a bagels & coffee breakfast. At Har HaShem, 3950 Baseline Road.
10:00 am Shabbat Tisch (Micah)
Shabbat Tisch (Micah)
Dec 24 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am
Bagels, coffee, singing and parsha discussion at Temple Micah.
12:30 pm Rabbi’s Tisch (Rodef)
Rabbi’s Tisch (Rodef)
Dec 24 @ 12:30 pm – 1:30 pm
Tisch with Rabbi Gerson following Rodef Shalom’s Shabbat morning services, with song and discussion.
4:30 pm Community Menorah Lighting (Basalt)
Community Menorah Lighting (Basalt)
Dec 24 @ 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm
Annual communal menorah lighting with Aspen Jewish Congregation at Lions Park in Basalt. With singing.
6:00 pm Chanukah on Ice (Lone Tree)
Chanukah on Ice (Lone Tree)
Dec 24 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Chanukah on Ice celebration hosted by Chabad South Metro Denver at Family Sports Center in Centennial. With ice menorah lighting, skating to Jewish music and holiday treats.

IJN Columnists




