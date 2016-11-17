IJN
Search
LOG IN
Tuesday, November 22, 2016 -
Print Edition
Home Obituaries Phil Karsh

Phil Karsh

IJN StaffNov 17, 2016Obituaries0

Like
Phil Karsh

Phil Karsh

Phil Karsh, co-founder of the influential Karsh Hagan advertising agency, passed away Friday, Nov. 11, 2016, in Denver. He was 81. In accordance with his wishes, a celebration of life party for family, friends and business associates will be held next month.

Mr. Karsh was born Sept. 19, 1935, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

He moved to Colorado to attend CU, established roots here and never left.

“Phil liked spending quiet time with friends,” said his wife Linda Love Karsh, whom he married in 1984. “He was serious, not gregarious, but had a great sense of humor.

“He was rock solid in everything he did, from beginning to end. This is what defined him.”

In 1977, Mr. Karsh and co-founder Tom Hagan opened Karsh Hagan with four employees and one client, Majestic Savings and Loan. Best Western and McDonald’s soon joined the roster, and numerous clients followed suit.

Over the years, Karsh Hagan has represented the Colorado Lottery and Colorado Tourism Board, Colorado National Bank, Vail, Aspen, Beaver Creek and Steamboat ski areas, and the Denver Convention and Visitors Bureau (Visit Denver).

The firm now employs approximately 60 people.

Mr. Karsh retired after a 40-year career in advertising, calling it “more fun than I could have imagined,” according to a statement released by the company.

His community involvements have included the Visit Denver Foundation; board member, History Colorado; chair, Visit Denver; chair, Dean’s Advisory Council, CU School of Journalism; chair, Donor Awareness Council; president, Kern Research Foundation; marketing advisory board, KBDI Public TV 12; chair, Visit Denver Foundation; marketing advisory committee, JFS; and chair, History Colorado.

Honored with the Distinguished Alumni Award from CU’s School of Journalism and Mass Communications in 2012, Mr. Karsh received the Starwards Lifetime of Excellence Award, Vocational Service Pacesetter Award (Advertising & Marketing Review), and the Silver Medal Award (Denver Advertising Federation).

He was elected to the Colorado Tourism Hall of Fame in 2004.

“Phil loved to travel,” his wife said. “There aren’t many places we haven’t been to. And he loved playing golf.”

Mr. Karsh is survived by his wife Linda Love Karsh; daughter Jill Karsh-Mikoll; and grandchildren Joshua and Jesse Mikoll.

He was predeceased by his son Michael David Karsh in 2003.

Copyright © 2016 by the Intermountain Jewish News

IJN Staff

Related articles

vfd

Should Jewish media be objective?

Rabbi Hillel GoldbergNov 17, 2016

reflections

This Thanksgiving, dish up the gratitude

Amy LedermanNov 17, 2016

clens

Sitting shiva? Left Jews are embarrassing

Dennis PragerNov 17, 2016

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Community Calendar
Nov
22
Tue
10:15 am Nate Leichtman and the Three Man...
Nate Leichtman and the Three Man...
Nov 22 @ 10:15 am – 11:15 am
Nate Leichtman and the Three Man Big Band play classics from the American songbook. Part of JFS at the JCC Senior Connections. In the Perlmutter Room.
11:30 am DJCC Networking Lunch
DJCC Networking Lunch
Nov 22 @ 11:30 am – 12:30 pm
Networking luncheon hosted by the Denver Jewish Chamber of Commerce at East Side Kosher Deli.
12:00 pm Midrash & Nosh (B’nai Havurah)
Midrash & Nosh (B’nai Havurah)
Nov 22 @ 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm
Tuesday lunchtime study with Rabbi Evette at B’nai Havurah exploring the method of understanding the Bible through Midrash.
6:30 pm Crash Course in Hebrew (Colo. Sp...
Crash Course in Hebrew (Colo. Sp...
Nov 22 @ 6:30 pm – 9:00 pm
Crash Course in Hebrew taught by Kobi Chumash. Meeting for nine Tuesdays starting Oct. 18. At Temple Shalom in Colorado Springs.
Nov
23
Wed
10:15 am Jewish Aging Mastery Program
Jewish Aging Mastery Program
Nov 23 @ 10:15 am – 11:45 am
Twelve-session weekly 90-minute interactive class facilitated by local experts, covering topics including exercise, nutrition, sleep, financial stability and community connections. At JCC, MACC board room.
11:30 am Movie Mavens Club: ‘Everything I...
Movie Mavens Club: ‘Everything I...
Nov 23 @ 11:30 am – 2:30 pm
Movie Mavens Club for older adults at Boulder JCC. With film screening related to theme Jewish “Heroes and Anti-Heroes on Screen”, followed by discussion. Meeting monthly. 11/23: Everything Is Illuminated 1/25: A Serious Man 2/22:[...]
11:30 am Powerful Prayer (JOI)
Powerful Prayer (JOI)
Nov 23 @ 11:30 am – 1:30 pm
Thirteen-session class exploring the the mechanics of prayer, looking specifically at the Amidah, or silent prayer. At JOI at Aish.
5:45 pm Adult Hebrew Lab (B’nai Havurah)
Adult Hebrew Lab (B’nai Havurah)
Nov 23 @ 5:45 pm – 6:30 pm
Weekly session meeting Wednesday for skill building in Hebrew. At B’nai Havurah.
6:30 pm Chanting Trope Series (B’nai Hav...
Chanting Trope Series (B’nai Hav...
Nov 23 @ 6:30 pm – 7:45 pm
Weekly session meeting Wednesdays on how to chant Torah. Advanced beginner Hebrew skills needed. At B’nai Havurah.
Nov
24
Thu
7:30 am Legal Holiday Learning
Legal Holiday Learning
Nov 24 @ 7:30 am – 9:00 am
Learning program hosted by the Denver Kollel at three locations. With breakfast. Topic is “True Thanksgiving: The Laws of Birchas Hagomel.” EDOS, 7:30 a.m. Kollel West Side, 8 a.m. Kollel Southeast, 8 a.m.

Rocky Mountain Jew

IJN Columnists




Subscribe to the IJN