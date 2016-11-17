Phil Karsh, co-founder of the influential Karsh Hagan advertising agency, passed away Friday, Nov. 11, 2016, in Denver. He was 81. In accordance with his wishes, a celebration of life party for family, friends and business associates will be held next month.

Mr. Karsh was born Sept. 19, 1935, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

He moved to Colorado to attend CU, established roots here and never left.

“Phil liked spending quiet time with friends,” said his wife Linda Love Karsh, whom he married in 1984. “He was serious, not gregarious, but had a great sense of humor.

“He was rock solid in everything he did, from beginning to end. This is what defined him.”

In 1977, Mr. Karsh and co-founder Tom Hagan opened Karsh Hagan with four employees and one client, Majestic Savings and Loan. Best Western and McDonald’s soon joined the roster, and numerous clients followed suit.

Over the years, Karsh Hagan has represented the Colorado Lottery and Colorado Tourism Board, Colorado National Bank, Vail, Aspen, Beaver Creek and Steamboat ski areas, and the Denver Convention and Visitors Bureau (Visit Denver).

The firm now employs approximately 60 people.

Mr. Karsh retired after a 40-year career in advertising, calling it “more fun than I could have imagined,” according to a statement released by the company.

His community involvements have included the Visit Denver Foundation; board member, History Colorado; chair, Visit Denver; chair, Dean’s Advisory Council, CU School of Journalism; chair, Donor Awareness Council; president, Kern Research Foundation; marketing advisory board, KBDI Public TV 12; chair, Visit Denver Foundation; marketing advisory committee, JFS; and chair, History Colorado.

Honored with the Distinguished Alumni Award from CU’s School of Journalism and Mass Communications in 2012, Mr. Karsh received the Starwards Lifetime of Excellence Award, Vocational Service Pacesetter Award (Advertising & Marketing Review), and the Silver Medal Award (Denver Advertising Federation).

He was elected to the Colorado Tourism Hall of Fame in 2004.

“Phil loved to travel,” his wife said. “There aren’t many places we haven’t been to. And he loved playing golf.”

Mr. Karsh is survived by his wife Linda Love Karsh; daughter Jill Karsh-Mikoll; and grandchildren Joshua and Jesse Mikoll.

He was predeceased by his son Michael David Karsh in 2003.

