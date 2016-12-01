Paul Marcus, an entrepreneur who fell in love with the Rocky Mountains at first sight, passed away Nov. 21, 2016, in Denver. He was 103. Rabbi Steven Foster officiated at the Nov. 22 service at Temple Emanuel. Interment followed at Emanuel Cemetery. Feldman Mortuary made the arrangements.

A Celebration of Life was held Nov. 25 at Brookdale Mountain View.

Paul was born Nov. 6, 1913, in his parents’ home on the upper West Side of New York City. After graduating high school he joined the family business, which manufactured men’s shirts.

He left the business, continued working in manufacturing and became a traveling salesman. Paul was then employed at a large Midwest department store chain for five years before going into business for himself.

Paul opened PM Shops, which sold women’s clothing. He expanded the company to three stores over five years.

He had a great love of the outdoors. In his mid-20s, Paul and a group of friends wanted to see the Colorado Rockies. They hopped a train for Denver and took a bus to Estes Park. Introduced to the owner of a horse stable in Glen Haven, he spent his next 10 summer vacations there.

In 2014, during his last visit to Rocky Mountain National Park at age 101, the ranger staff honored him.

Paul married Phyllis Zippert on June 8, 1948. He took his bride on a honeymoon that included horseback riding and camping in his beloved park in the Rocky Mountains.

The couple lived in Albany until 1956, when they made Denver their home. They celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary this past June.

An entrepreneur, Paul purchased a business franchise for closed-circuit television, later named Securus, Inc., in 1969. His two sons joined Securus and together they grew the business from three to 35 employees.

He continued working at the company until his retirement at age 95.

Paul was instrumental in starting a trade association composed of related businesses. He was the first president of the association, which grew into PSA Security Network.

Today PSA is the world’s largest electronic security systems cooperative.

Several years ago, PSA changed the name of its Person of the Year Award to the Paul Marcus Award.

A member of the JCC Ranch Camp committee for many years, Paul skied until his late 70s and played doubles tennis until he was 88. He and his wife traveled extensively, until recently.

Paul Marcus is survived by his wife Phyllis Marcus; sons Jeffrey (Carol) Marcus and Neal Marcus; granddaughters Courtney Jacobson and Brooke Stern, all of Denver; and great granddaughter Lily Stern.

Contributions may be made the Loup JCC, attn. Ranch Camp; or Temple Emanuel.

Copyright © 2016 by the Intermountain Jewish News