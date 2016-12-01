IJN
Search
LOG IN
Thursday, December 1, 2016 -
Print Edition
Home Obituaries Patti Ross

Patti Ross

IJN StaffDec 01, 2016Obituaries0

Like
Patti Ross

Patti Ross

Patti Jean Aaron Ross, one of the founding members of Temple Sinai, passed away Nov. 17, 2016, in Denver. She was 76. Rabbi Rick Rheins officiated at the Nov. 20 service held at Temple Sinai. Interment followed at Mt. Nebo Cemetery. Feldman Mortuary made the arrangements.

“She was loved by all who knew her,” the family said. “She selflessly helped everyone around her, and was always ready to join a committee, offer a ride, share a meaningful prayer or cook a meal.

“Many people at the funeral remarked on the profound impact Patti had on their lives, and how she inspired them to be accepting, involved and loving.”

Mrs. Ross was born April 2, 1940, in Denver to Moe and Ceil Aaron. She attended Palmer Elementary, Gove Junior High, East High, and CU.

She married Michael Ross, her husband of 57 years, on July 11, 1959.

They were founding members of Temple Sinai.

A board member of the ADL, NCJW and women’s board of the National MS Society, Mrs. Ross volunteered for the Allied Jewish Federation, American Heart Assn., National Cancer Foundation, the Listen Foundation and Montessori Children’s House.

“Patti, who loved the mountains and the beauty of Colorado, was active and athletic,” the family said.

“Her zest for life, love and generosity will shine on in the hearts of everyone who knew her.”

Mrs. Ross is survived by her husband Michael Ross; children Douglas A. Ross, Jodi Ross (David) Kahn and Kathryn Ross; grandchildren Sam and Hannah Kahn and Phoebe Fanganello; and sister Nancy Aaron.

Contributions may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, www.bcrfcure.org, or the charity of choice.

Copyright © 2016 by the Intermountain Jewish News

Previous PostPaul Marcus
IJN Staff

Related articles

obits2

Della Jultak

IJN StaffDec 01, 2016

obits2

Paul Marcus

IJN StaffDec 01, 2016

vfd

A post-election Shabbos

Hillel GoldbergDec 01, 2016

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Community Calendar
Dec
1
Thu
12:30 pm Lunch & Learn: Pirkei Avot (Boul...
Lunch & Learn: Pirkei Avot (Boul...
Dec 1 @ 12:30 pm – 1:30 pm
Monthly (brown bag) Lunch & Learn with Rabbi Fred Greene on Pirkei Avot (Ethics of the Fathers). At Har HaShem.
6:30 pm Introduction to Jewish History ...
Introduction to Jewish History ...
Dec 1 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Maggida Charna Rosenholtz teaches an introductory course into the complexities of Jewish history. At Bonai Shalom.
7:00 pm Israel-Palestine Studies Annual ...
Israel-Palestine Studies Annual ...
Dec 1 @ 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Prof. Sheila Katz presents the second annual Israel-Palestin Studies lecture at CU Boulder. Topic is ‘Connecting With the Enemy: A Century of Palestinian-Israeli Joint Nonviolence.’
Dec
2
Fri
6:00 pm First Friday Dinner & Lecture (B...
First Friday Dinner & Lecture (B...
Dec 2 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Bonai Shalom’s monthly “First Friday” Shabbat program, with Judy Kreith on Jewish refugees in Cuba during WWII. Services at 6 p.m., followed by dinner and discussion.
6:30 pm Musical Kabbalat Shabbat (Micah)
Musical Kabbalat Shabbat (Micah)
Dec 2 @ 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm
Kabbalat Shabbat at Temple Micah with local musician Hal Aqua and divrei Torah from Rabbi Mo.
Dec
3
Sat
6:30 pm The Jews of Zimbabwe/Rhodesia
The Jews of Zimbabwe/Rhodesia
Dec 3 @ 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm
Daniella Ponter, a Zimbabwean Jew, presents the history of the Jews of Zimbabwe/Rhodesia and the current political and economic situation there. Nov. 30, 6:30pm, Temple Sinai Dec. 3, 3pm, at HEA, Dec. 3 at 3pm. Dec.[...]
7:00 pm Casino Night (JOI@Aish)
Casino Night (JOI@Aish)
Dec 3 @ 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Annual casino night hosted by JOI, at Aish Denver. With black jack, poker, roulette, craps and auction.
Dec
4
Sun
9:00 am Sinai Sundays: You Be the Judge
Sinai Sundays: You Be the Judge
Dec 4 @ 9:00 am – 10:20 am
Series with Rabbi Rick Rheins on ‘Jewish Law and Rabbinic Decision Making: A Participation in the Art of Responsa’. Using the first volume of Reform Responsa for the 21st Century. At Temple Sinai.
9:00 am YAD Ski Day
YAD Ski Day
Dec 4 @ 9:00 am – 5:00 pm
Join YAD for a ski day at Arapahoe Basin. Spot reserved at the “The Beach” for grilling.
9:30 am Hebrew for Prayer (Boulder)
Hebrew for Prayer (Boulder)
Dec 4 @ 9:30 am – 11:00 am
Class introducing the Hebrew found in prayer books, beginning with the alphabet and working up to reading and understanding. Led by Stuart Feinhor. Held on Sunday mornings at Har HaShem.

Rocky Mountain Jew

IJN Columnists




Subscribe to the IJN