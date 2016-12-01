Patti Ross

Patti Jean Aaron Ross, one of the founding members of Temple Sinai, passed away Nov. 17, 2016, in Denver. She was 76. Rabbi Rick Rheins officiated at the Nov. 20 service held at Temple Sinai. Interment followed at Mt. Nebo Cemetery. Feldman Mortuary made the arrangements.

“She was loved by all who knew her,” the family said. “She selflessly helped everyone around her, and was always ready to join a committee, offer a ride, share a meaningful prayer or cook a meal.

“Many people at the funeral remarked on the profound impact Patti had on their lives, and how she inspired them to be accepting, involved and loving.”

Mrs. Ross was born April 2, 1940, in Denver to Moe and Ceil Aaron. She attended Palmer Elementary, Gove Junior High, East High, and CU.

She married Michael Ross, her husband of 57 years, on July 11, 1959.

They were founding members of Temple Sinai.

A board member of the ADL, NCJW and women’s board of the National MS Society, Mrs. Ross volunteered for the Allied Jewish Federation, American Heart Assn., National Cancer Foundation, the Listen Foundation and Montessori Children’s House.

“Patti, who loved the mountains and the beauty of Colorado, was active and athletic,” the family said.

“Her zest for life, love and generosity will shine on in the hearts of everyone who knew her.”

Mrs. Ross is survived by her husband Michael Ross; children Douglas A. Ross, Jodi Ross (David) Kahn and Kathryn Ross; grandchildren Sam and Hannah Kahn and Phoebe Fanganello; and sister Nancy Aaron.

Contributions may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, www.bcrfcure.org, or the charity of choice.

