Miriam Harris Goldberg, 1916-2017

Tributes from Miriam’s second ‘family’ — the staff she assembled at the Intermountain Jewish News

When I met Miriam Goldberg, the year was 1975. I was about to graduate from college with a journalism degree, and Miriam was interviewing me for a staff writer position at the Intermountain Jewish News.

In those days, “high tech” meant electric typewriters and a photocopy machine with heat sensitive paper as curly as the Dead Sea Scrolls. There were no computers, no fax machines, no cell phones, no voice mail, no email and no FedEx.

In those days, we used face-to-face contact, hand-written letters and personal phone calls to communicate, to gather information and to sell advertising.

That’s when I learned that Miriam Goldberg was the master — or shall I say mistress — of the personal touch.

I learned from Miriam the importance of a thank you note — or even better — a thank you phone call to an advertiser.

I learned from Miriam how good a community member felt when he or she would receive a note of congratulations and an extra copy of the Intermountain Jewish News when his or her name appeared in the paper.

I learned from Miriam to return phone messages as soon as possible.

I learned from Miriam that even better than a personal phone call was to jump in the car and go see your advertiser — or potential advertiser — face-to-face. Nothing’s better than a firm, sincere handshake and eye contact.

Perhaps, most important of all, I learned from Miriam to be aware that the people with whom you do business have families. Ask how their spouse is doing . . . their parents . . . their children.

So, in these days of email, voice mail, text messages, social media, of “I’ll have my secretary call your secretary,” Miriam’s mastery and belief in the personal touch still influences me to write notes, pick up the phone or jump in the car to let the people with whom I work know how important their business is to me and to the IJN.

And the importance of family? I am convinced to this very day that that had something to do with my clinching my first job here. I came to the IJN office — then at 1275 Sherman St. — for an interview with Miriam on a weekend. I had my new bride Gail with me, but I had her wait out in the hallway during the interview. (I didn’t think it would be “professional” to have my wife at the interview with me.) During the interview, Miriam asked me whether I was married, and I told her yes, and that my wife was out in the hallway. Miriam immediately jumped up, went to the hallway and asked Gail to join us. Miriam was as interested in Gail perhaps even more than in me. We never finished the formal part of the interview. By the time we left, it was understood that I had the job.

So I guess I have my wife Gail to thank for the job, but I will always be thankful to Miriam Goldberg for the lessons in business and the lessons in life that she taught by example. These are lessons that I will never forget.

LARRY HANKIN, Associate Editor

The planet does not have enough people of the caliber of Miriam Goldberg. You cannot have enough people of her caliber.

JERRY MELLMAN, Sports Editor

We were saddened to hear of Miriam’s passing. We’ve worked with Miriam for over 30 years, and she was a very strong leader and person in general. With a sharp wit and keen insight, she was one of the most gentle people we’ve ever had the pleasure of knowing. May she rest in peace.

BRAD AND CINDY LENHART, ICSO, formerly Intermountain Color

I first met Miriam Goldberg on a cold and snowy afternoon near the end of 1977. The occasion was my interview for the position of staff writer at the Intermountain Jewish News.

I remember that my first impression was the aura of dignity and authority that Miriam projected. She immediately reminded me of the character Margaret Pynchon, the publisher on the newspaper-based TV show “Lou Grant” that was just getting popular at the time.

That first encounter was a little intimidating, I must admit.

Miriam started with a few general questions — professional ones about my background and experience, and personal ones about how long I’d lived in Denver and (as I recall) whether I liked to ski.

Then the most obvious question for anyone seeking such a job: “How much do you know about Jews and Judaism?”

“Practically nothing,” I answered honestly, adding: “But I’m a pretty quick learner.”

Miriam smiled, not missing a beat.

“Fine,” she said.

I got the job, much to my surprise. I also learned a valuable personal lesson: When somebody puts such trust in you, virtually sight unseen, it creates a pretty powerful bond, not to mention a motivation to be worthy of that trust.

Like that initial job interview, the bond between Miriam and I has had both personal and professional dimensions. It was there through the creation of my family (Miriam never forgot an anniversary, or a child’s birthday or an opportunity to provide personal help when it was needed); through years of perpetually pressured, often rewarding and sometimes contentious newspaper work (we both collaborated harmoniously and clashed vociferously on many occasions and over various issues) and through the simple passage of time (we were close long enough to see each other slow down, and our hair turn white).

Nearly four decades after we met, that bond remains in place, even after Miriam’s passing on Sunday. Trust isn’t something that can be forgotten, nor is a relationship with such a multitude of personal and professional connections.

I am grateful and honored for having earned Miriam’s trust. I will never regret that she became such an important part of my life. I will miss her.

CHRIS LEPPEK, Assistant Editor

Driving back to the office after the funeral Monday, I remembered that Miriam gave me a single yellow rose on the occasion of my mother’s first yahrzeit. She left it on my desk anonymously, but I quickly discovered the source.

I glimpsed the sweetness behind her driven personality many times. I will never doubt its veracity.

Miriam taught me to be accurate, expressive, tough and compassionate; to perform my job regardless of mood, creative blocks or personal distractions.

I hope I made you proud.

ANDREA JACOBS, Senior Writer

Over the the past 25 years I was blessed to have the opportunity to join Miriam at my job. I wouldn’t call her my boss. It was like working with my “family member.”

I learned so much from her about sales, life, Judaism, and just being a mensch. I learned from my parents, especially my Dad, about sales, and both parents about life, Judaism and being a mensch, but Miriam added the frosting on the cake.

The one thing about Miriam that I always respected was how she had the energy to be at the office at 8 a.m., and was the last to leave well after 5 p.m. Then, she attended every event in the community. I wasn’t sure how she could do it!

The last time I saw her in the office not too long ago Miriam asked me about my son Dylan! Even when I wasn’t sure whether she remembered me, she always asked about Dylan.

When Dylan was around six years old, I told her the night before that I wouldn’t be in the next day since he had a high fever. Normally, my Mom took care of him but Mom had the bug as well. Miriam understood, as always, and before she came into the office the next day she brought a bowl of chicken soup for Dylan.

I still can’t figure out when she had time to make it. She had a community dinner the night before, and it had to be that she got home after 9 p.m. Who does that for their workers? Even though I knew she was special, when the lid came off the soup, and we took it out of the microwave, the love was spilling out of the steam.

Since then, I have loved Miriam as a part of my family. We all have, and I felt very lucky to have her in my life. What a wonderful person and leader in our community. We all will miss her.

LORI ARON, Account Executive

Miriam, thank you for enriching my life with your presence. Your quick thinking and adaptability were amazing to observe over the years, as well as your hard working ethics, which has enhanced the character who I am today.

SEIJI NAGATA, Production

I have always been in awe of Miriam’s energy and passion. Her grace and understanding will always be missed.

DAVE H. FETSCHER, Bookkeeper

Eleven and a half years ago when I started at the IJN, Miriam asked how I was doing and I said, “a bit overwhelmed.” She clapped her hands together and said, “snap out of it and get busy.” Made me laugh. I thought, “what a true business woman.” That, and she was gracious at every turn. I will truly miss her.

CAROL COEN, Receptionist

Miriam was a person I will never forget. We had such a wonderful relationship.

Miriam and I laid out the paper every week, not only at the office, but at her house, when she couldn’t come to the office.

She always paid close attention to ad placement. She was not only concerned with revenue, but about having the ads correctly placed, even paying attention to what was on the opposite page. She didn’t want to offend any of the principals that owned any of the various businesses that might be competitors. She made sure that if someone cut out a coupon, it wouldn’t, on the back side, cut into another ad.

When I first started working there, the very first day, she called me into the office, closed the door. I thought I was going to be fired. She asked me how I was, about my family.

That became a tradition, every single morning. It was a caring, loving relationship that I will never forget.

My office was between Doris Sky’s and Miriam’s. They were the best of friends but they were tremendous adversaries. They each had strong ideas, but in the end they compromised.

She was a wonderful lady and I’m going to miss her tremendously. She was more of a friend than a boss. She can’t be replaced.

BERNIE PAPPER, Retired Account Executive

Miriam was editor and publisher of the IJN during a time when other women stayed home. Few women were in top positions and those especially in a position which informed the public weekly.

She was a strong, tough leader and yet maintained a softer side of personal relationships with her staff.

Her role as publisher helped break the glass ceiling and equalize women’s positions of authority. May her memory be blessed.

JUDY WALDREN, Retired Office Manager