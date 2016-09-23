IJN
Search
LOG IN
Monday, September 26, 2016 -
Print Edition
Home Today's Life Denver Kids’ Mega Challah Bake this Sunday

Kids’ Mega Challah Bake this Sunday

IJN StaffSep 23, 2016Denver, Today's Life0

Like

kids-challahChildren from across Colorado are invited to the first Kids’ Mega Challah Bake, a pre-Rosh Hashanah program, Sunday, Sept. 25, 10 a.m.-noon, in the BMH-BJ social hall.

“The goal is to bring Jewish children of all ages together from every point on the Jewish spectrum for a day of unity, fun and creativity,” said Rabbi Yisroel Engel of Chabad Bais Menachem, organizer of the event.

Children ages 3-12 will engage in kneading, braiding and baking challah. “They’ll learn our coveted challah recipe,” said Engel. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for unity.”

Hebrew schools, organizations and children’s groups from Denver, Greenwood Village, Lone Tree, Longmont and Westminster have already joined the growing number of challah bakers.

There is an admission fee. Information: ColoradoKidsChallah.com.

IJN Staff

Related articles

Beet Pickles recipe from Gefilte Manifesto

Gefilte Manifesto: Beet Pickles, tested

Rocky Mountain JewSep 22, 2016

vfd

Advance transcript of the Trump-Clinton debate

Rabbi Hillel GoldbergSep 22, 2016

view_cp

Shehechiyanu

Tehilla R. GoldbergSep 22, 2016

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Community Calendar
Sep
26
Mon
7:00 pm Books & Booze (MoHo)
Books & Booze (MoHo)
Sep 26 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
Moishe House’s book club; in September reading “The Rabbi’s Cat” by Joann Sfar.
Sep
27
Tue
10:15 am Henry the Fiddler
Henry the Fiddler
Sep 27 @ 10:15 am – 11:15 am
Henry shares his odyssey as a minstrel, traveling and fiddling across the US and Canada. Part of JFS at the JCC Senior Connections. In the MACC Boardroom.
11:30 am DJCC Networking Lunch
DJCC Networking Lunch
Sep 27 @ 11:30 am – 12:30 pm
Networking luncheon hosted by the Denver Jewish Chamber of Commerce at East Side Kosher Deli.
5:30 pm Understanding Inflammation
Understanding Inflammation
Sep 27 @ 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm
Amanda Halliday, a certified nurse practitioner, leads two session on avoiding chronic disease and manage health issues naturally. At JCC Denver. Session on 9/27 is at noon.
7:00 pm Crash Course in Hebrew (Westmins...
Crash Course in Hebrew (Westmins...
Sep 27 @ 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Five-week crash course in reading Hebrew ahead of the High Holidays. At Chabad of NW Metro Denver.
7:15 pm The Jews of the Ottoman Empire S...
The Jews of the Ottoman Empire S...
Sep 27 @ 7:15 pm – 9:15 pm
Continuation of “The Jews of the Ottoman Empire” series with anthropologist Carlos Zarur, with two sessions: Sept. 13, 7:15pm: Sabetay Sevi: The False Messiah and his followers, the Dönmeh Sept. 27, 7:15pm: The Romaniote Jews[...]
8:00 pm Singing as Spiritual Practice (B...
Singing as Spiritual Practice (B...
Sep 27 @ 8:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Four-part series singing series exploring niggunim (melodies), experimenting with rhythm, volume, texture, harmony and listening. For all levels. At Bonai Shalom with Hannah Kapnik-Ashar.
Sep
28
Wed
10:15 am Jewish Aging Mastery Program
Jewish Aging Mastery Program
Sep 28 @ 10:15 am – 11:45 am
Twelve-session weekly 90-minute interactive class facilitated by local experts, covering topics including exercise, nutrition, sleep, financial stability and community connections. At JCC, MACC board room.
11:00 am Temple Sinai Book Club: ‘Lilac G...
Temple Sinai Book Club: ‘Lilac G...
Sep 28 @ 11:00 am – 12:00 pm
Temple Sinai book club, meeting on the last Wednesday of the month. September’s book is ‘Lilac Girls’ by Martha Hall Kelly.
12:00 pm Rosh Hashanah Liturgy (Boulder)
Rosh Hashanah Liturgy (Boulder)
Sep 28 @ 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm
Exploration of the liturgy of Rosh Hashanah ahead of the holiday. At Bonai Shalom with Hannah Kapnik-Ashar.

Rocky Mountain Jew

IJN Columnists




Subscribe to the IJN