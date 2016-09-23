Kids’ Mega Challah Bake this Sunday

Children from across Colorado are invited to the first Kids’ Mega Challah Bake, a pre-Rosh Hashanah program, Sunday, Sept. 25, 10 a.m.-noon, in the BMH-BJ social hall.

“The goal is to bring Jewish children of all ages together from every point on the Jewish spectrum for a day of unity, fun and creativity,” said Rabbi Yisroel Engel of Chabad Bais Menachem, organizer of the event.

Children ages 3-12 will engage in kneading, braiding and baking challah. “They’ll learn our coveted challah recipe,” said Engel. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for unity.”

Hebrew schools, organizations and children’s groups from Denver, Greenwood Village, Lone Tree, Longmont and Westminster have already joined the growing number of challah bakers.

There is an admission fee. Information: ColoradoKidsChallah.com.