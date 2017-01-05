IJN
Search
LOG IN
Thursday, January 5, 2017 -
Print Edition
Home Today's Life Intermountain Mayor John Suthers briefs Springs Jewish community

Mayor John Suthers briefs Springs Jewish community

Julie Greenberg-RichmanJan 05, 2017Intermountain, Today's Life0

Like
In February, 2018, the Olympics will be held in PyeongChang, South Korea while construction of the US Olympic Museum and Hall of Fame is expected to be underway in downtown Colorado Springs. “We anticipate that between 350,000 and 400,000 visitors will visit the new Olympic Museum complex so it will represent a significant, part of […]
This article is premium content. Subscribe now or log in if you’re a subscriber. One day access also available for $1.80.
Previous PostIDF sergeant Azaria convicted of manslaughter
Julie Greenberg-Richman

Related articles

Elon Azaria pictured during an earlier phase in his trial in Jaffa military court, Aug. 28, 2016. (Hillel Maeir/TPS)

IDF sergeant Azaria convicted of manslaughter

TPSJan 05, 2017

Moshe Dayan greeted the Maccabi players before the game.

Israeli basketball: ‘On the Map’

JNSJan 05, 2017

Eden Levi, 16, is assisted in lighting the Chanukah candles at Jerusalem's Cinema City. (Hillel Maeir/TPS)

Jerusalem teen celebrates personal miracle on Chanukah

TPSJan 05, 2017

Community Calendar
Jan
5
Thu
12:30 pm Lunch & Learn: Pirkei Avot (Boul...
Lunch & Learn: Pirkei Avot (Boul...
Jan 5 @ 12:30 pm – 1:30 pm
Monthly (brown bag) Lunch & Learn with Rabbi Fred Greene on Pirkei Avot (Ethics of the Fathers). At Har HaShem.
Jan
6
Fri
10:00 am Current Events
Current Events
Jan 6 @ 10:00 am – 11:30 am
Currents events discussion (and kibbitz!) faciliated by Susan Jacobs. Part of JFS at the JCC Senior Connections. Held at Loup JCC, Boardroom.
6:00 pm First Friday Dinner & Lecture (B...
First Friday Dinner & Lecture (B...
Jan 6 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Bonai Shalom’s monthly “First Friday” Shabbat program, with Prof. Yonatan Malin on ‘Understanding Jewish Music’. Services at 6 p.m., followed by dinner and discussion.
6:30 pm Friday Night Live! (JOI)
Friday Night Live! (JOI)
Jan 6 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Friday night service and Shabbat dinner hosted by Aish/JOI. Geared toward young professionals.
6:30 pm Musical Kabbalat Shabbat (Micah)
Musical Kabbalat Shabbat (Micah)
Jan 6 @ 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm
Kabbalat Shabbat at Temple Micah with local musician Hal Aqua and divrei Torah from Rabbi Mo.
Jan
7
Sat
7:30 pm Rodef Music Underground
Rodef Music Underground
Jan 7 @ 7:30 pm
Live performance from Carrie Elkin and Danny Schmidt. Hosted by Rodef Shalom. Held at a private home.
Jan
8
Sun
9:00 am Men’s Minyan Breakfast Program (...
Men’s Minyan Breakfast Program (...
Jan 8 @ 9:00 am – 11:30 am
Monthly breakfast program hosted by Temple Shalom in Colorado Springs’ men’s minyan. Dates/speakers are: Jan. 8: Mike Unger on USA Swimming and the Olympics Feb. 12: Barry Halpin on Jewish Genealogy
9:00 am Mitzvah Day (Boulder)
Mitzvah Day (Boulder)
Jan 8 @ 9:00 am – 3:30 pm
Har HaShem’s annual Mitzvah Day, with panel discussion on food insecurity, lunch and volunteer opportunities.
9:00 am Sinai Sundays: You Be the Judge
Sinai Sundays: You Be the Judge
Jan 8 @ 9:00 am – 10:20 am
Series with Rabbi Rick Rheins on ‘Jewish Law and Rabbinic Decision Making: A Participation in the Art of Responsa’. Using the first volume of Reform Responsa for the 21st Century. At Temple Sinai.
10:00 am Brotherhood Breakfast (Albuquerque)
Brotherhood Breakfast (Albuquerque)
Jan 8 @ 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
Monthly brotherhood breakfast at Congregation Albert, in January with a discussion led by Rabbi Paul Citrin on ‘100 Years Since the Balfour Declaration’.

Rocky Mountain Jew

IJN Columnists




Subscribe to the IJN