Home Today's Life Intermountain Mayor John Suthers briefs Springs Jewish community
Mayor John Suthers briefs Springs Jewish community
Julie Greenberg-RichmanJan 05, 2017Intermountain, Today's Life0
In February, 2018, the Olympics will be held in PyeongChang, South Korea while construction of the US Olympic Museum and Hall of Fame is expected to be underway in downtown Colorado Springs. “We anticipate that between 350,000 and 400,000 visitors will visit the new Olympic Museum complex so it will represent a significant, part of […]
Previous PostIDF sergeant Azaria convicted of manslaughter Next PostIsraeli basketball: 'On the Map'
Related articles
IDF sergeant Azaria convicted of manslaughter
TPSJan 05, 2017
Israeli basketball: ‘On the Map’
JNSJan 05, 2017