IJN
Search
LOG IN
Thursday, February 16, 2017 -
Print Edition
Home Opinion Columns Keyboard with a built-in printer

Keyboard with a built-in printer

Tehilla R. GoldbergFeb 16, 2017Columns, Opinion, View from Central Park0

Like
I have always loved movies about writing or writers, as well as about teachers. For the most part, these have been my two fields, so I hold an affectionate feeling for stories about these two professions that are dear to me. Newspaper stuff, especially, since I come from a newspaper family. It’s in my blood. […]
This article is premium content. Subscribe now or log in if you’re a subscriber. One day access also available for $1.80.
Previous PostLetters from prison
Tehilla R. Goldberg

IJN columnist | View from Central Park

Related articles

Opioids: Another take

Rocky Mountain JewFeb 16, 2017

Letters from prison

Hillel GoldbergFeb 16, 2017

‘No Place for Hate,’ including Trump’s Muslim-majority countries

IJN Editorial StaffFeb 16, 2017

Community Calendar
Feb
16
Thu
5:30 pm Jewish Film Festival: ‘Fanny’s J...
Jewish Film Festival: ‘Fanny’s J...
Feb 16 @ 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm
A young girl flees a home for Jewish children during the Holocaust. Part of Denver Jewish Film Festival. At Elaine Wolf Theater.
7:00 pm Amb. Dennis Ross in Conversation...
Amb. Dennis Ross in Conversation...
Feb 16 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Former Amb. Dennis Ross visits New Mexico for two evenings of discussion on ‘Doomed to Succeed: The U.S.-Israel Relationship from Truman To Trump’. 2/15, Santa Fe, James Little Theater, 7 pm 2/16, Albuquerque, Hotel Andaluz,[...]
7:45 pm Jewish Film Festival: ‘Persona N...
Jewish Film Festival: ‘Persona N...
Feb 16 @ 7:45 pm – 9:45 pm
Adaptation of the true story of Chiune Sugihara, the Japanese consul to Lithuania who rescued thousands of Jews during the Holocaust. Part of Denver Jewish Film Festival. At Elaine Wolf Theater.
10:15 pm The Amazing Life of Pierre Wolf
The Amazing Life of Pierre Wolf
Feb 16 @ 10:15 pm – Feb 17 @ 11:15 am
Pierre Wolf shares his story of serving in France with the Allied Forces. Part of JFS at the JCC Senior Connections. In the Social Hall.
Feb
17
Fri
10:00 am Current Events
Current Events
Feb 17 @ 10:00 am – 11:30 am
Currents events discussion (and kibbitz!) faciliated by Susan Jacobs. Part of JFS at the JCC Senior Connections. Held at Loup JCC, Boardroom.
6:00 pm KlezmerQuerque (Albuquerque)
KlezmerQuerque (Albuquerque)
Feb 17 @ 6:00 pm – Feb 19 @ 5:30 pm
Annual klezmer festival at Nahalat Shalom (Albuquerque) over President’s Day weekend. With concerts, dance instruction, lectures and Shabbat events.
6:30 pm Musical Kabbalat Shabbat (Micah)
Musical Kabbalat Shabbat (Micah)
Feb 17 @ 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm
Kabbalat Shabbat at Temple Micah with local musician Hal Aqua and divrei Torah from Rabbi Mo.
7:30 pm Longmont Monthly Shabbat Group
Longmont Monthly Shabbat Group
Feb 17 @ 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Monthly Shabbat celebration in Longmont, meeting the 3rd Friday of the month, with candle lighting, readings and oneg.
7:30 pm Mostly Music Shabbat (Evergreen)
Mostly Music Shabbat (Evergreen)
Feb 17 @ 7:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Beth Evergreen’s Mostly Music Kabbalat Shabbat service, in February featuring the sounds of gospel.
Feb
18
Sat
9:00 am Young Family Shabbat Experience ...
Young Family Shabbat Experience ...
Feb 18 @ 9:00 am – 10:00 am
Temple Emanuel’s family oriented Shabbat morning service, for families with kids ages 1-6. With breakfast.

Rocky Mountain Jew

Subscribe to the IJN