Thursday, December 8, 2016 -
Isler's dream of filmmaking comes true

Larry HankinDec 08, 2016Culture, Leisure0

The credits at the end of the movie say “Emanuel Isler,” but around Denver he’s known simply as Mani, the guy who grew up on the West Side and whose long-held dream of working as a film writer and producer is finally coming to fruition. Isler’s career path has taken him quite a long way from […]
This article is premium content. Subscribe now or log in if you’re a subscriber. One day access also available for $1.80.
Larry Hankin

IJN Associate Editor | larry@ijn.com

Community Calendar
Dec
8
Thu
5:30 pm Dreidel Networking
Dreidel Networking
Dec 8 @ 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm
Annual Chanukah networking event hosted by the Denver Jewish Chamber of Commerce. With candle lighting, holiday treats and drinks. At BMH-BJ.
7:15 pm The Jews of the Ottoman Empire S...
The Jews of the Ottoman Empire S...
Dec 8 @ 7:15 pm – 9:15 pm
Continuation of “The Jews of the Ottoman Empire” series with anthropologist Carlos Zarur. Session on 11/10 explores “Jews of Rhodes”, and on 11/29 and 12/8 “Jews of Bulgaria.” At HEA.
Dec
9
Fri
10:00 am Current Events
Current Events
Dec 9 @ 10:00 am – 11:30 am
Currents events discussion (and kibbitz!) faciliated by Susan Jacobs. Part of JFS at the JCC Senior Connections. Held at Loup JCC, Boardroom.
4:15 pm Rabbi Zvi Hirschfield, Scholar-i...
Rabbi Zvi Hirschfield, Scholar-i...
Dec 9 @ 4:15 pm – Dec 10 @ 5:15 pm
Rabbi Zvi Hirschfield of Pardes in Jerusalem joins BMH-BJ for a scholar-in-residence Shabbat. Events include: Friday night: Friday, Dec. 9, 4:15 pm, Shabbat dinner with discussion on ‘Does Torah study make one nicer?’ Shabbat, 11:30 am,[...]
4:45 pm Sarah Yoheved & Leib Rigler, Sch...
Sarah Yoheved & Leib Rigler, Sch...
Dec 9 @ 4:45 pm – Dec 10 @ 8:30 pm
Scholar-in-Residence Shabbat at Kol BeRamah in Santa Fe with guests Sarah Yoheved & Leib Rigler. Events include: Friday night services and dinner featuring Indian cuisine with discussion, ‘From India to Israel’ Shabbat services and lunch[...]
6:00 pm Jewish Explorers Chanukah Shabbat
Jewish Explorers Chanukah Shabbat
Dec 9 @ 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
CAJE Jewish Explorers celebrates a Chanukah Shabbat at Central Park Rec Center in Stapleton.
6:00 pm YAD Festival of Lights Shabbat
YAD Festival of Lights Shabbat
Dec 9 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Quarterly Shabbat dinner for young professionals, at Denver Botanic Gardens’ Blossoms of Light display. Hosted by JEWISHcolorado’s YAD.
7:00 pm Rabbi Joshua Feigelson, Scholar-...
Rabbi Joshua Feigelson, Scholar-...
Dec 9 @ 7:00 pm – Dec 11 @ 11:30 am
Temple Emanuel hosts Rabbi Joshua Feigelson of Ask Big Questions as scholar-in-residence. Events include: Friday night oneg with discussion on Leonard Bernstein Shabbat morning Torah study on disagreement Sunday morning discussion on ‘Theology of Questions’
Dec
10
Sat
9:00 am Torah Discussion & Breakfast (Bo...
Torah Discussion & Breakfast (Bo...
Dec 10 @ 9:00 am – 10:00 am
Bi-monthly discussion of the weekly Torah portion led by Rabbi Fred Greene, with a bagels & coffee breakfast. At Har HaShem, 3950 Baseline Road.
9:30 am Human Rights Shabbat (B’nai Havu...
Human Rights Shabbat (B’nai Havu...
Dec 10 @ 9:30 am – 12:00 pm
Shabbat service at B’nai Havurah focusing on human rights, with lawyer Dan Recht discussing First Amendment litigation. With kiddush.

