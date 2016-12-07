IJN Chanukah Coloring Contest underway!

At the IJN we love this time of year! The Chanukah Coloring Contest entries arriving daily add a color, brightness and holiday spirit to our regular working day. With the deadline fast approaching — Dec. 13 — it’s time to start putting your creative ideas on paper. Will it be sufganiyot, menorahs, dreidels or something entirely different? We look forward to finding out!

Make sure to have your entry to the IJN by 1 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016. IJN’s address is 1177 Grant St., Suite 200, Denver, CO 80203.

View last year’s winning entries

Winning entries in each of the grade categories — K-1, 2-3 and 4-6 — will be published in the Dec. 23, 2016, IJN Chanukah edition and displayed in the lobby of Kavod Senior Life. An awards ceremony will be held there Dec. 29.

The name of every child who enters the contest will be recognized in the IJN Chanukah edition.

To enter, simply follow these requirements:

Give your artistic interpretation of Chanukah on an 8 1/2”x 11” sheet of paper.

Use any colorful medium — markers, crayons, watercolors, pencils, paper collage — whatever you want; however, no glitter or confetti, please!

Art created on a computer must be printed on an 8 1/2”x11” sheet of paper.

Art must be original. Entries created from kits will be disqualified.

Three categories: 1.) Grades K-1; 2.) Grades 2-3; 3.) Grades 4-6.

All artwork must be a child’s own work.

Each entry must be accompanied by the contestant’s name, age, address, school, synagogue affiliation (if any) grade and phone number on a separate sheet of paper, attached to the entry.

Do not write your name on your entry.

Judges are not allowed to know the identities of the artists.

Information: Larry Hankin, (303) 861-2234 or larry@ijn.com.