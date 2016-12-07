IJN
Search
LOG IN
Wednesday, December 7, 2016 -
Print Edition
Home Opinion Blogs IJN Chanukah Coloring Contest underway!

IJN Chanukah Coloring Contest underway!

Rocky Mountain JewDec 07, 2016Blogs, Opinion, Rocky Mountain Jew0

Like

coloring-contest-header

At the IJN we love this time of year! The Chanukah Coloring Contest entries arriving daily add a color, brightness and holiday spirit to our regular working day. With the deadline fast approaching — Dec. 13 — it’s time to start putting your creative ideas on paper. Will it be sufganiyot, menorahs, dreidels or something entirely different? We look forward to finding out!

Make sure to have your entry to the IJN by 1 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016IJN’s address is 1177 Grant St., Suite 200, Denver, CO 80203.

View last year’s winning entries

contest_winnersWinning entries in each of the grade categories — K-1, 2-3 and 4-6 — will be published in the Dec. 23, 2016, IJN Chanukah edition and displayed in the lobby of Kavod Senior Life. An awards ceremony will be held there Dec. 29.

The name of every child who enters the contest will be recognized in the IJN Chanukah edition.

To enter, simply follow these requirements:

  • Give your artistic interpretation of Chanukah on an 8 1/2”x 11” sheet of paper.
  • Use any colorful medium — markers, crayons, watercolors, pencils, paper collage — whatever you want; however, no glitter or confetti, please!
  • Art created on a computer must be printed on an 8 1/2”x11” sheet of paper.
  • Art must be original. Entries created from kits will be disqualified.
  • Three categories: 1.) Grades K-1; 2.) Grades 2-3; 3.) Grades 4-6.
  • All artwork must be a child’s own work.
  • Each entry must be accompanied by the contestant’s name, age, address, school, synagogue affiliation (if any) grade and phone number on a separate sheet of paper, attached to the entry.

Do not write your name on your entry.

entry_form

Judges are not allowed to know the identities of the artists.

Information: Larry Hankin, (303) 861-2234 or larry@ijn.com.

Rocky Mountain Jew

Related articles

The fire in Nataf was deemed arson. Remnants of Molotov cocktails were found. (Ehud Amiton/TPS)

Muezzins, legalization, fires

Rocky Mountain JewDec 01, 2016

obits2

Della Jultak

IJN StaffDec 01, 2016

obits2

Paul Marcus

IJN StaffDec 01, 2016

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Community Calendar
Dec
7
Wed
10:15 am Jewish Aging Mastery Program
Jewish Aging Mastery Program
Dec 7 @ 10:15 am – 11:45 am
Twelve-session weekly 90-minute interactive class facilitated by local experts, covering topics including exercise, nutrition, sleep, financial stability and community connections. At JCC, MACC board room.
11:30 am JNF Women for Israel Luncheon
JNF Women for Israel Luncheon
Dec 7 @ 11:30 am – 2:00 pm
Women’s luncheon hosted by JNF with guest speaker Jessica Abo and honoring Dr. Toby Mower. At Palazzo Verdi.
11:30 am Powerful Prayer (JOI)
Powerful Prayer (JOI)
Dec 7 @ 11:30 am – 1:30 pm
Thirteen-session class exploring the the mechanics of prayer, looking specifically at the Amidah, or silent prayer. At JOI at Aish.
12:00 pm Torah for Tycoons: Limited Liabi...
Torah for Tycoons: Limited Liabi...
Dec 7 @ 12:00 pm – 1:15 pm
Monthly lunch and learn; November topic is: “Corporation Conundrum: The Limits of Limited Liability.” Led by the Denver Community Kollel’s Rabbi Mordechai Fleischer with Jay Kamlet. At East Side Kosher Deli.
1:30 pm Storytelling Series (Boulder)
Storytelling Series (Boulder)
Dec 7 @ 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm
Three-time storytelling series at Boulder JCC with “Spellbinders” Paul Scott, Susan Scott Stevens and others. Meeting 10/5, 11/2, 12/7.
2:00 pm Bereavement Support Group (JFS)
Bereavement Support Group (JFS)
Dec 7 @ 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm
Bereavement group for people who have experienced the loss of a loved one. Facilitated by Rabbi Eliot Baskin and Arleen Gershen. Meetings Wednesdays through Dec. 21. At JFS.
4:00 pm Tiger Tales (DJDS)
Tiger Tales (DJDS)
Dec 7 @ 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Storytime for kids up to age 5 with Mogy the Tiger. At Denver JDS.
5:30 pm Simon Gronowski: Concert & Lectu...
Simon Gronowski: Concert & Lectu...
Dec 7 @ 5:30 pm – 6:45 pm
Holocaust survivor and jazz pianist Simon Gronowski shares his story of escape through story and song. At Cong. Albert in Albuquerque.
5:45 pm Adult Hebrew Lab (B’nai Havurah)
Adult Hebrew Lab (B’nai Havurah)
Dec 7 @ 5:45 pm – 6:30 pm
Weekly session meeting Wednesday for skill building in Hebrew. At B’nai Havurah.
6:30 pm Chanting Trope Series (B’nai Hav...
Chanting Trope Series (B’nai Hav...
Dec 7 @ 6:30 pm – 7:45 pm
Weekly session meeting Wednesdays on how to chant Torah. Advanced beginner Hebrew skills needed. At B’nai Havurah.

IJN Columnists




Subscribe to the IJN