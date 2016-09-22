IJN
Search
LOG IN
Monday, September 26, 2016 -
Print Edition
Home Opinion Blogs Gefilte Manifesto: Beet Pickles, tested

Gefilte Manifesto: Beet Pickles, tested

Rocky Mountain JewSep 22, 2016Blogs, Opinion, Rocky Mountain Jew, slider0

Like

There’s a brief discussion in The Gefilte Manifesto, a new cookbook featured in the IJN’s Rosh Hashanah Foods section this week, about what to do with leftover pickle brine. Among suggestions like incorporating it into salad dressings and cocktails is the mention that one of the authors likes to drink it straight.

Beet Pickles recipe from Gefilte Manifesto

It sounds like an odd suggestion, but the brine left over from these Clove and Spice Pickled Beets is divine. It tastes like a rich, fresh squeezed beet juice with a warmth imparted by the flavors of cloves, allspice, cinnamon and celery. There’s also a slight thickness to the brine, the product of the beets’ juices slowly seeping into the brine.

The beets themselves are a wonderful, tart pickle. They work great with a burger, as part of an antipasti plate or just on their own as a crunchy snack. Beets are one of the symbolic foods eaten on Rosh Hashanah, and the flavor of these pickles make them ideal for this year’s — if current weather predictions are anything to go by — chilly holiday.

(We’ll be testing more recipes featured in our review of the Manifesto, so check back next week.)

Clove and Spice Pickled Beets
Makes 1 quart

1 1/2 pounds fresh beets, from about 2 lbs. whole beets with tops (save tops for soup recipe)
1½ pounds fresh beets, from about 2 lbs. whole beets with tops
½ gallon water
½ cup plus 1 tbsp. white vinegar
1 cup apple cider vinegar
½ cup plus 2 tbsp. sugar
1½ tsp. kosher salt
½ tsp. whole cloves
½ tsp. celery seeds
½ tsp. whole allspice berries
2 dried bay leaves
1 small cinnamon stick

Slice the beets into 1/4-1/8-inch half-moons, then into quarters if the beets are larger, so that they look like mini pizza slices. While slicing, bring the water to a boil in a large pot.

When the water is boiling, add the beet slices and 1 tbsp. of the white vinegar (the vinegar helps the beets retain their vibrant). Return the water to a boil and cook for about 7 minutes. The beets should be tender, but not fully cooked (a tad bit softer than al dente pasta). Remove from the heat, drain and place the beets in a clean wide-mouthed quart-size jar.

In a small saucepan, combine the remaining ingredients to make a brine. Bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce the heat to low and simmer for 3 minutes.

Remove the brine from the heat. Using a fine-mesh sieve, strain the hot brine into a glass vessel and immediately pour it into the jar over the beets. You may have some extra brine. Cover the jar and let cool to room temperature before refrigerating. Let the beets sit in the refrigerator for 24 hours before eating. Pickled beets will keep in the refrigerator for up to 6 months.

TAG
Previous PostKids' Mega Challah Bake this Sunday
Rocky Mountain Jew

Related articles

apple-honey-challah

Poll: Your favorite Rosh Hashanah food

Rocky Mountain JewAug 25, 2016

Chess_Pie

Shavuot Southern style

Shana GoldbergJun 06, 2016

collage-butternut

Passover Foods, tested: Roasted butternut squash

Rocky Mountain JewApr 18, 2016

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Community Calendar
Sep
26
Mon
7:00 pm Books & Booze (MoHo)
Books & Booze (MoHo)
Sep 26 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
Moishe House’s book club; in September reading “The Rabbi’s Cat” by Joann Sfar.
Sep
27
Tue
10:15 am Henry the Fiddler
Henry the Fiddler
Sep 27 @ 10:15 am – 11:15 am
Henry shares his odyssey as a minstrel, traveling and fiddling across the US and Canada. Part of JFS at the JCC Senior Connections. In the MACC Boardroom.
11:30 am DJCC Networking Lunch
DJCC Networking Lunch
Sep 27 @ 11:30 am – 12:30 pm
Networking luncheon hosted by the Denver Jewish Chamber of Commerce at East Side Kosher Deli.
5:30 pm Understanding Inflammation
Understanding Inflammation
Sep 27 @ 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm
Amanda Halliday, a certified nurse practitioner, leads two session on avoiding chronic disease and manage health issues naturally. At JCC Denver. Session on 9/27 is at noon.
7:00 pm Crash Course in Hebrew (Westmins...
Crash Course in Hebrew (Westmins...
Sep 27 @ 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Five-week crash course in reading Hebrew ahead of the High Holidays. At Chabad of NW Metro Denver.
7:15 pm The Jews of the Ottoman Empire S...
The Jews of the Ottoman Empire S...
Sep 27 @ 7:15 pm – 9:15 pm
Continuation of “The Jews of the Ottoman Empire” series with anthropologist Carlos Zarur, with two sessions: Sept. 13, 7:15pm: Sabetay Sevi: The False Messiah and his followers, the Dönmeh Sept. 27, 7:15pm: The Romaniote Jews[...]
8:00 pm Singing as Spiritual Practice (B...
Singing as Spiritual Practice (B...
Sep 27 @ 8:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Four-part series singing series exploring niggunim (melodies), experimenting with rhythm, volume, texture, harmony and listening. For all levels. At Bonai Shalom with Hannah Kapnik-Ashar.
Sep
28
Wed
10:15 am Jewish Aging Mastery Program
Jewish Aging Mastery Program
Sep 28 @ 10:15 am – 11:45 am
Twelve-session weekly 90-minute interactive class facilitated by local experts, covering topics including exercise, nutrition, sleep, financial stability and community connections. At JCC, MACC board room.
11:00 am Temple Sinai Book Club: ‘Lilac G...
Temple Sinai Book Club: ‘Lilac G...
Sep 28 @ 11:00 am – 12:00 pm
Temple Sinai book club, meeting on the last Wednesday of the month. September’s book is ‘Lilac Girls’ by Martha Hall Kelly.
12:00 pm Rosh Hashanah Liturgy (Boulder)
Rosh Hashanah Liturgy (Boulder)
Sep 28 @ 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm
Exploration of the liturgy of Rosh Hashanah ahead of the holiday. At Bonai Shalom with Hannah Kapnik-Ashar.

IJN Columnists




Subscribe to the IJN