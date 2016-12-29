IJN
Search
LOG IN
Friday, December 30, 2016 -
Print Edition
Home Opinion Columns Fake news? The problem is real news

Fake news? The problem is real news

Hillel GoldbergDec 29, 2016Columns, Opinion, View from Denver0

Like
Would you trust the proverbial snake oil salesman who promises that his product will cure your every pain? Analyze why not. You ask the salesman what’s in the snake oil, whether it’s been put through clinical trials. His answer: I can’t give away trade secrets. So, of course, you don’t put any credibility in this […]
This article is premium content. Subscribe now or log in if you’re a subscriber. One day access also available for $1.80.
Previous PostNo regrets
Hillel Goldberg

IJN Executive Editor | hillel@ijn.com

Related articles

obits2

Ann Susel

IJN StaffDec 29, 2016

reflections

No regrets

Amy LedermanDec 29, 2016

view_cp

Graveyard of our enemies

Tehilla R. GoldbergDec 29, 2016

Community Calendar
Dec
30
Fri
10:00 am Current Events
Current Events
Dec 30 @ 10:00 am – 11:30 am
Currents events discussion (and kibbitz!) faciliated by Susan Jacobs. Part of JFS at the JCC Senior Connections. Held at Loup JCC, Boardroom.
5:30 pm Chanukah Celebration (Sinai)
Chanukah Celebration (Sinai)
Dec 30 @ 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm
Shabbat Chanukah celebration at Temple Sinai, with latkes, potluck dinner and communal menorah lighting.
5:30 pm Hanukkah Hoopla (Emanuel)
Hanukkah Hoopla (Emanuel)
Dec 30 @ 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm
Annual Chanukah party at Temple Emanuel, with Shabbat services, communal lighting, dinner and Steve Brodsky in concert.
6:00 pm Chanukah Shabbat Celebration (B’...
Chanukah Shabbat Celebration (B’...
Dec 30 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Celebrate Shabbat Chanukah with B’nai Havurah, with communal lighting, music, latkes and games.
6:00 pm Community Chanukah Party (Aspen)
Community Chanukah Party (Aspen)
Dec 30 @ 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Chanukah party at Aspen Jewish Congregation, with menorah lighting, latkes, donuts and Shir Bliss.
Dec
31
Sat
11:00 am Mountain Minyan (Snowmass)
Mountain Minyan (Snowmass)
Dec 31 @ 11:00 am – 12:00 pm
Ski in/ski out special Shabbat morning service hosted by Aspen Jewish Congregation. Meeting at 11 a.m. at Elk Camp Lodge in Snowmass.
5:30 pm Chanukah Latka Party (Santa Fe)
Chanukah Latka Party (Santa Fe)
Dec 31 @ 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm
Chanukah latka party hosted by HaMakom in Santa Fe, with potluck latkes and communal menorah lighting.
6:00 pm Chanukah Party (Cheyenne)
Chanukah Party (Cheyenne)
Dec 31 @ 6:00 pm
Annual Mt. Sinai (Cheyenne) Chanukah party. With latkes, songs and dreidel games.
7:30 pm Chanukah Night Glow (Albuquerque)
Chanukah Night Glow (Albuquerque)
Dec 31 @ 7:30 pm – 10:30 pm
Special candle lighting, with a menorah made of hot air balloons. Hosted by Chabad of Albuquerque, with special guest Mayor Richard Berry. With live music from 8th Day. At Balloon Fiesta Park.
Jan
1
Sun
8:45 am Breakfast & Halacha Shiur (DAT M...
Breakfast & Halacha Shiur (DAT M...
Jan 1 @ 8:45 am – 9:45 am
Monthly Halachah shiur taught by Rabbi Joseph Friedman, with breakfast. At DAT Minyan. Topics/dates are: 1/1: Brit Milah for non-Jews 2/5: Does respecting one’s parents apply to in-laws? 3/5: Women and kippot 4/2: Passover and[...]

Rocky Mountain Jew

Subscribe to the IJN