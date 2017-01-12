Elsa Klaiman

Elsa Gumener Klaiman, who survived the Lodz Ghetto and Auschwitz, passed away Jan. 1, 2017, in Pueblo, Colo. Cantor Mark W. Zalkin officiated at the Jan. 5 service at Montgomery and Steward Funeral Home in Pueblo.

Interment followed at B’nai Jacob Cemetery. Montgomery and Steward made the arrangements.

“Elsa made friends among people of all ages and had many long-lasting friendships,” the family said. “She shared her energy and good nature with everyone she knew. She will be sorely missed by her family and friends.”

Mrs. Klaiman was born Jan. 17, 1927, in Lodz, Poland. Her education was interrupted by the German invasion of Poland in 1939.

Ordered to the Lodz Ghetto, she was deported to Auschwitz, Hainschen and Terezin concentration camps. Her father, grandmother and sister died in the ghetto; her mother perished at Auschwitz.

Elsa married William (Wolf) Klaiman on Feb. 3, 1946.

Together for 65 years, the couple enjoyed camping and fishing.

Mr. Klaiman passed away in March, 2013.

Mrs. Klaiman lived in Furth, Germany, and Connecticut before moving to Pueblo.

A housewife, she belonged to Hadassah, the Sisterhood of United Hebrew Center in Pueblo and the Good Sam Club.

Mrs. Klaiman is survived by her children Linda Bauer and Henry (Ann) Klaiman and Daniel Klaiman; grandchildren Katrina Tauba Fitzig (Nachum) and Shoshanna Leah Bauer (Mike Bohlmann); and great-grandchildren Sophia Bauer-Macaraeg and Yossel, Chana and Eda Fitzig.

Contributions may be made to the US Holocaust Memorial Museum, 100 Raoul Wallenberg Place SW, Washington, DC 20024.

Copyright © 2017 by the Intermountain Jewish News