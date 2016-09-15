Earl Greinetz, a native Denverite, lawyer and community leader, passed away Sept. 6, 2016, in Encino, Calif. He subscribed to the Intermountain Jewish News for 48 years.

“A wide variety of community organizations benefited from the countless hours and energy Earl dedicated to them,” the family said. “He was a community leader and a fierce advocate for getting people involved.”

Mr. Greinetz was born June 18, 1930, in Denver. He earned his JD from the DU law school and started practicing law.

Married to his junior high school sweetheart Toba Laff in 1951, Mr. Greinetz was a leader in Denver’s Jewish community.

In 1968, the couple and their family moved to Van Nuys, Calif., where he quickly established his presence in the Los Angeles Jewish community.

Mr. Greinetz’ career spanned a variety of businesses, including the medical field and manufacturing custom furniture, and culminated in property management until his retirement in 2002.

He lovingly cared for Toba throughout her long illness with Alzheimer’s disease until her death in January, 2011.

Shortly thereafter, he established the Toba Fund at Alzheimer’s/Greater Los Angeles to ensure no-cost care counseling to families facing a future with Alzheimer’s disease.

Over the past several years, Mr. Greinetz served on the boards of numerous Jewish organizations including the Los Angeles Jewish Home, Jewish Federation Valley Alliance, Builders of Jewish Education, American Jewish University and Hillel 18.

He was also a board member at the Providence Tarzana Medical Center Foundation, Alzheimer’s/Greater Los Angeles and de Toledo High School.

Mr. Greinetz is survived by his children Marcee (Mitch) Weiss, Lynne (Robert) Zuckerman and Alan (Susie) Greinetz; grandchildren Matthew (Christina) Weiss, Eric (Shannon) Weiss, Blake (Laurie) Heller, Allison (Ariel) Stiller, Jessica Zuckerman, Melissa Zuckerman, Rebecca Zuckerman, Sam Greinetz and Andrew Greinetz; and great-grandchildren Ellie and Mason Weiss and Tinsley Weiss.

Contributions may be made to Los Angeles Jewish Home, www.jha.org; the Toba Fund; or any of the organizations listed above.

Copyright © 2016 by the Intermountain Jewish News