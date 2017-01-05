Dorothy Parris, a native Denverite and lifelong resident, passed away on Dec. 27, 2016, in Denver. Rabbi Richard Rheins and Cantor Joel Lichterman officiated at the Dec. 29 graveside service at Rose Hill Cemetery. Feldman Mortuary made the arrangements.

“A homemaker her entire life, she was a devoted and loving wife and mother,” the family said.

Mrs. Parris was born Aug. 18, 1925, in Denver. She graduated from North High in June, 1943.

She married Samuel Parris on Dec. 16, 1945, in Philadelphia. The couple lived there from 1945 until they returned to Denver in 1951.

Mrs. Parris was president of her Hadassah chapter and president of the Beth Joseph Sisterhood in the mid-1960s.

Mr. Parris passed away on Sept. 18, 2007.

Mrs. Parris is survived by her children Andrea (Louis) Rosenthall and Jeffrey (Roberta) Parris; sister Florence Sloane; grandchildren Gene (Michelle) Rosenthall, Jeremy (Jennifer) Rosenthall, Daniel (Marina) Rosenthall and Joseph, Sadie, Molly and Benjamin Parris; and great-grandchildren Brooke, Megan, Dylan, Charlie, Ilona and Aiden Rosenthall.

Contributions may be made to BMH-BJ or the Denver chapter of Hadassah.

