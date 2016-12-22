Happy Chanukah! IJN Doris Sky Chanukah Coloring Contest Winners 2016

CHANUKAH EDITION 5777

Creativity, color, content!

This year’s crop of entries was particularly interesting, with young artists using crayons, markers, water colors, tempera paints, fabrics, metallic materials, beads and many more inventive media — even twigs, berries and stones — to create their expression of Chanukah.

Entries came from many cities in Colorado: Denver, Aurora, Boulder, Centennial, Cherry Hills Village,

Colorado Springs, Englewood, Evergreen, Fort Collins, Greenwood Village, Longmont.

Entries came from as far as Simi Valley, California, and Monsey, New York!

All entries are numbered by an independent party and then judged blindly. The judges do not know the names, schools or synagogues of the entrants.

And the Winners Are…

K-1:

First Place: Oren Felsen, Grade 1, DJDS & Avrah Golombek, Grade K, DAT

Second Place: Madelyn Silver, Grade 1, DJDS

Third Place: Nadav Yaakobi, Grade 1, DJDS

Grades 2-3:

First Place Tie: Tovit Shafran, Grade 3, DAT & Chaya Laya Sher, Grade 3, Hillel Academy

Second Place Tie: Eliana Hettleman, Grade 3, DJDS

Third Place: Chayim Goldberg, Grade 3, DAT

Grade 4-6:

First Place Tie: Eliana Lawrence, Grade 6, Hillel Academy & Arianna Richman, Grade 4, DJDS

Second Place Tie: Batya Hoffman, Grade 6, DAT & Ella Manor, DJDS

Third Place Tie: Rivka Joseph, Grade 5, Hillel Academy & Kayla Zuckerman, Grade 5, Hillel Academy

On Display & Awards Ceremony

The winning entries published in the Dec. 23 Intermountain Jewish News are on display at Kavod Senior Life, 22 S. Adams St., through Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

Winners will be honored at a ceremony at Kavod Senior Life in the shul, 11 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016. Parents, grandparents, siblings, teachers and friends of winners are invited. RSVP: Larry Hankin, 303-861-2234 or larry@ijn.com.

Thanks to Parents & Teachers

Thanks to the parents, principals and teachers who encouraged the young artists in their creativity and Jewish knowledge.

Public, Private & Jewish Day Schools

Bais Yaakov Chofetz Chaim of Pamona (Monsey, NY), High Plains Elementary, Hollow Hills Elementary (Simi Valley, Calif.), Isabella Bird Community School, University Park Elementary Denver Academy of Torah, Denver Jewish Day School, Hillel Academy.

Synagogues, Temples & Religious Schools

Aish Denver, BMH-BJ, Bais Menachem, B’nai Havurah, Chabad Jewish Center of Longmont, Chabad Jewish Center of Northern Colorado,Chabad of South Metro Denver, DAT Minyan, EDOS, HEA, Judaism in the Foothills, Kehilas Bais Yisroel, Kohelet, Ohav Yisrael (Monsey, NY), Ohr Avner, Rodef Shalom, Stapleton Jewish Life Center, Temple Emanuel, Temple Etz Chaim (Thousand Oaks, Calif.), Temple Sinai, Zera Abraham.

