Donald Rosen

Donald “Donnie” Rosen, a lifetime Denverite and founder and president of Atlas Metal and Iron, passed away Nov. 9, 2016, in Greenwood Village. He was 81. Rabbis Yitzchak Wasserman and Yaakov Chaitovsky and Cantor Joel Lichterman officiated at the Nov. 11 graveside service at Mt. Nebo Cemetery.

Feldman Mortuary made the arrangements.

“He was so kind and gentle, yet always a fighter,” the family said. “And he was quietly generous, supporting many organizations anonymously.

“He never wanted anyone to know it was him.”

Mr. Rosen was born Feb. 4, 1935, in Denver.

He attended Cheltenham Elementary, Lake Junior and North High School.

Mr. Rosen founded Atlas Metal and Iron in 1956 and became a leader in the scrap metal industry throughout Colorado and the nation.

He married Elaine Radetsky on June 26, 1955. The couple later divorced.

Mr. Rosen married Janenne Wall on July 14, 2002.

He was a proud member of East Denver Masonic Lodge #160, which he joined in 1956.

Mr. Rosen is survived by his wife Jan Wall Rosen of Greenwood Village; children Jodi Rosen, Mike (Ilene) Rosen and Beth (Danney McReynolds) Rosen, all of Denver, and Christie (Rusty) Bonifant of Richmond, Va., and Catie Hanson of New York; sister Donna (Mickey) Mandel of Denver; grandchildren Kacie (Eddie) Loughrey, Alexis Hailpern, Ben (Penny) Rosen, Max (Bre) Rosen, D.J. Rosen, Molly Rosen, Erinn (Adam) Alcabes, Jordan Bernstein, Shawnda Bauer and Kevin McReynolds; and great-grandchildren Parker Rosen, Brook and Christian Bauer.

Contributions may be made to the charity of choice.

Copyright © 2016 by the Intermountain Jewish News