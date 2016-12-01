IJN
Thursday, December 1, 2016 -
Della Jultak

IJN StaffDec 01, 2016Obituaries0

Della Jultak

Della Jultak

Della Jultak, clergy assistant at BMH-BJ, passed away Nov. 21, 2016, in Denver. Rabbi Yaakov Chaitovsky and Cantor Joel Lichterman officiated at the Nov. 22 graveside service at Mt. Nebo Cemetery. Feldman Mortuary made the arrangements.

Mrs. Jultak was born May 25, 1955, in LaGrande, Oregon.

A graduate of Cheyenne Central High School and Wyoming University, she later moved to Denver.

On July 13, 1975, she married Perry Jultak of Denver.

Mrs. Jultak is survived by her husband Perry Jultak; children Lisa (Joe) Jultak Samake and Melinda (Cory) Jultak Cummings; father Donald (the late Starla) Miller; siblings Wynema (Russell) Kucera and Lloyd (Brenda) Miller; and grandchildren Kirya Jultak, Aleeza Strouse, Niabaka Samaka, Zoie Jultak and Zacary Cummings.

She was predeceased by her brother Orinn Richard Miller and granddaughter Meila Jultak.

Contributions may be made to JFS, 3201 S. Tamarac, Denver, CO 80231; or Denver Jewish Day School, 2450 S. Wabash St., Denver, CO 80231.

Copyright © 2016 by the Intermountain Jewish News

IJN Staff

