David M. Naiman, a lifelong Denverite and an attorney, passed away Oct. 22, 2016, in Denver. Rabbi Bruce Dollin and Cantor Martin Goldstein officiated at the Oct. 26 service at the HEA. Interment followed at Golden Hill Cemetery. Feldman Mortuary made the arrangements.

“David was soft spoken and genuine,” the family said. “He never spoke ill of anyone, always smiled and offered a helping hand.

“He was a man for all seasons. When asked how his day was, he would reply, ‘Every day is a good day.’”

Mr. Naiman was born July 3, 1928, to Benjamin and Lucille Naiman. He attended Teller Elementary, Gove Junior and East High School.

He attended Westminster Night Law School while holding down several day jobs. After graduation, he opened his law practice, Naiman and Diamond, in Denver.

When Mr. Diamond passed away, Mr. Naiman continued on his own for the next 59 years. He was well respected by his fellow lawyers, judges and the staff at the courts.

Mr. Naiman was a Mason and Shriner at South Denver Masonic Lodge #93 and twice served as master.

He was very proud of being a 33rd degree honorary Mason and was a trustee on the Mason’s Benevolent Fund for 15 years.

A 50-year member of the Denver Consistory, Mr. Naiman was past Venerable Master of the Centennial Lodge of Perfection.

Mr. Naiman organized many golf tournaments for the bar association’s senior golfers and belonged for several years to the Masonic Sandblasters’ golfing group, participating in tournaments in Denver and out of town.

On the HEA board for many years, he loved all types of music, went to concerts and the theater, was a history buff and played an unbeatable game of Scrabble.

Mr. Naiman is survived by his wife Eileen Naiman; daughter Karen L. Naiman (John Oppenheimer); brothers Ted (Dorothy) Naiman and Harold Naiman and sisters Judie Saleeby and Sharron (Dennis) Huett; sister-in-law Ellen Silverman; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Contributions may be made to South Denver Masonic Lodge #93, 350 S. Broadway, Denver, CO 80209; or the charity of choice.