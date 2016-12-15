IJN
Thursday, December 15, 2016 -
Core of the problem

Shana GoldbergDec 15, 2016

It’s shocking, but the Colorado Avalanche management would still have us believe that its beloved “core” is still a viable, winning group of players, the future of this franchise.

Boy, does the Avalanche management think we’re stupid. Talk about horse blinders! Joe Sakic and company have a pair cemented to the sides of their heads.

Even more shocking — and what should serve as a serious wake-up call — is the lack of attendance at the Pepsi Center. It only fills up when the opposing team is one with a lot of fans in the Denver area. That’s just pathetic.

Here’s the problem with the so-called “core”: It has become, ironically, the driving force behind the team’s mediocrity and lack of passion. The “core” doesn’t work. If the Avs want any chance of success, they must break up this “core.”

When Patrick Roy left (in part because of management’s obsession with maintaining the “core”), and Jared Bednar came in, it was a clear test to the team: If the “core” still doesn’t perform, it’s not the coaching, it’s the players.

A win here and there doesn’t change the undeniable trend.

One issue I’ve always had with the “core” is that the terminology alone elevates a group of players, thus relegating others to a secondary role. How is that good for morale? The Avalanche are so obsessed with the “core,” they have forgotten about the team!

There are numerous issues with the Avalanche, but the first step always is admitting there’s a problem — which Sakic et. al. seem unwilling to do. Looks like we’re in for another losing season.

Shana Goldberg may be reached at shana@ijn.com

Shana Goldberg

IJN Assistant Publisher | shana@ijn.com

Rocky Mountain Jew

Subscribe to the IJN