IJN
Search
LOG IN
Sunday, February 12, 2017 -
Print Edition
Home Opinion Columns Are we free?

Are we free?

Hillel GoldbergFeb 09, 2017Columns, Opinion, View from Denver0

Like
I have been asked to give a seminar on Musar of the Novorodock variety with an emphasis on the practical. That is, not the history or the personalities of this Jewish spiritual discipline, but the ways one practices it. In fact, the practitioners of Novorodock Musar were the happiest people I have ever known. They […]
This article is premium content. Subscribe now or log in if you’re a subscriber. One day access also available for $1.80.
Previous PostWhy is the 'Nazi' label not applied to euthanasia?
Hillel Goldberg

IJN Executive Editor | hillel@ijn.com

Related articles

A memorial in Berlin to the victims of the Nazis' T4 euthanasia program.

Why is the ‘Nazi’ label not applied to euthanasia?

Rocky Mountain JewFeb 09, 2017

Audi: the car for the unhappy woman

Dennis PragerFeb 09, 2017

Where do I come from?

Amy LedermanFeb 09, 2017

Community Calendar
Feb
12
Sun
9:00 am Men’s Minyan Breakfast Program (...
Men’s Minyan Breakfast Program (...
Feb 12 @ 9:00 am – 11:30 am
Monthly breakfast program hosted by Temple Shalom in Colorado Springs’ men’s minyan. Upcoming dates/speakers are: Feb. 12: Rabbi Michael Feshbach of the Shalom Hartman Institute
9:00 am Sinai Sundays: You Be the Judge
Sinai Sundays: You Be the Judge
Feb 12 @ 9:00 am – 10:20 am
Series with Rabbi Rick Rheins on ‘Jewish Law and Rabbinic Decision Making: A Participation in the Art of Responsa’. Using the first volume of Reform Responsa for the 21st Century. At Temple Sinai.
9:30 am Hebrew Crash Course (JOI@Aish)
Hebrew Crash Course (JOI@Aish)
Feb 12 @ 9:30 am – 10:30 am
Five-session crash course in reading Hebrew, taught by the staff of JOI@Aish Denver. Meeting for five Sundays, beginning Jan. 15.
10:00 am Brotherhood Breakfast (Albuquerque)
Brotherhood Breakfast (Albuquerque)
Feb 12 @ 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
Monthly brotherhood breakfast at Congregation Albert, in February with a discussion led by Gordon Bronitsky on ‘Around the World in 22 Years’.
10:00 am Dr. Kevin Landis: ‘Cabaret’ (Col...
Dr. Kevin Landis: ‘Cabaret’ (Col...
Feb 12 @ 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
Dr. Kevin Landis of UCCS leads a discussion at Temple Beit Torah on ‘Cabaret’, which he is currently directing at Theatreworks. Hosted by the Brotherhood.
10:30 am Sinai Sundays: Hebrew Prayer Skills
Sinai Sundays: Hebrew Prayer Skills
Feb 12 @ 10:30 am – 11:30 am
Two-part series with Rabbi Susan Rheins: first three sessions focus on learning the Hebrew alphabet, final three on Hebrew prayer skills. Using ‘Hebrew Aleph-Bet by Paul M. Yedwab with Howard I. Bogot.’ At Temple Sinai.
10:30 am Tu b’Shevat Seder (BMH-BJ)
Tu b’Shevat Seder (BMH-BJ)
Feb 12 @ 10:30 am – 2:00 pm
Celebrate Tu b’Shevat with Jewish Disabilities Advocates at BMH-BJ. With seder of fruits and herb planting.
10:45 am Hebrew Reading for Beginners (HEA)
Hebrew Reading for Beginners (HEA)
Feb 12 @ 10:45 am – 11:45 am
Eight-week course in reading Hebrew for beginners, taught by Judi Marcus. At HEA.
12:30 pm Jewish Film Festival: ‘Atomic Fa...
Jewish Film Festival: ‘Atomic Fa...
Feb 12 @ 12:30 pm
Israeli satire about two girls from nuclear towns in Israel and Iran who spill their countries most valuable secrets on Facebook while trying to prevent a nuclear crisis. Part of Denver Jewish Film Festival. At[...]
12:30 pm Tu b’Shevat Celebration (Westmin...
Tu b’Shevat Celebration (Westmin...
Feb 12 @ 12:30 pm – 2:30 pm
Cong. B’nai Torah in Westminster hosts a Tu b’Shevat celebration with a seder of fruits and storytelling.

Rocky Mountain Jew

Subscribe to the IJN