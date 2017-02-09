Are we free?
Hillel GoldbergFeb 09, 2017Columns, Opinion, View from Denver0
I have been asked to give a seminar on Musar of the Novorodock variety with an emphasis on the practical. That is, not the history or the personalities of this Jewish spiritual discipline, but the ways one practices it. In fact, the practitioners of Novorodock Musar were the happiest people I have ever known. They […]
Previous PostWhy is the 'Nazi' label not applied to euthanasia? Next PostAudi: the car for the unhappy woman
Related articles
Audi: the car for the unhappy woman
Dennis PragerFeb 09, 2017
Where do I come from?
Amy LedermanFeb 09, 2017