Advance transcript of the Trump-Clinton debate
Rabbi Hillel GoldbergSep 22, 2016Columns, Opinion, View from Denver0
DONALD Trump: “I am the greatest!” Hillary Clinton: “You’re a liar. You stole that from Muhammad Ali.” Trump: “What do you know about sports! I’m the one, the only one, for all of you ‘deplorables’ out there, who really really really loves sports.” Clinton: “What do you know about foreign policy! You never saw an […]
Related articles
Clinton, Trump talk tough on Iran
Ron Kampeas, JTASep 08, 2016